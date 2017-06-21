Case for council to claim $15m from State Government

TALKS: Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery.

THE CLARENCE Valley Council has a case to reclaim $15million it has lost to State Government cost shifting say the writers of a submission against a proposal to cut funding to Grafton Regional Gallery.

South Arm couple David and Stacey Beeman have put together a 12-page submission calling on the council reclaim millions of dollars of costs the State Government has shifted onto the council over the years.

Mr Beeman said the timing could not be better with the government announcing yesterday it had a $12billion surplus in the bank.

"I took a fairly simple approach and the figures are bit of a grab bag, but they all came straight from the council,” Mr Beeman said.

"I want to come at it from a different perspective to other submissions so I looked at the figures the State Government had shifted onto the council.”

He said it was ironic the amount the council needed to become Fit for the Future, as the government required, and the amount cost shifted to the council, was the same.

"This cost shifting occurred on the State Government's watch, so there is a case for them to give it back,” Mr Beeman said.

But he said the council's tactics to get its rates rise and services cuts had been divisive up to now.

"The council needs to unite the community behind it and call on the State Government to hand back the $15million it has taken from us,” he said.

"If (Member for Clarence) Chris Gulaptis could get that money back for the region he'd be hero forever.

"The council has been pitting people's passions against each other, getting them to submit cuts to cultural, sports and social services.”

Mr Beeman's submission calls on the community to use the community's acceptance of a massive new jail here as leverage to reclaim the money.

"Having the jail here is going to be a hit for Grafton's attractiveness as a tourist destination,” he said.

"It will have economic benefits for the town, but people are going to be turned away from a town that is likely to have a large number of people living in the area with connections to a prison.”