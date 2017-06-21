22°
News

Case for council to claim $15m from State Government

Tim Howard
| 21st Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TALKS: Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery.
TALKS: Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks to the crowd at a community meeting to discuss proposed funding cuts to the Grafton Regional Gallery. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE CLARENCE Valley Council has a case to reclaim $15million it has lost to State Government cost shifting say the writers of a submission against a proposal to cut funding to Grafton Regional Gallery.

South Arm couple David and Stacey Beeman have put together a 12-page submission calling on the council reclaim millions of dollars of costs the State Government has shifted onto the council over the years.

Mr Beeman said the timing could not be better with the government announcing yesterday it had a $12billion surplus in the bank.

"I took a fairly simple approach and the figures are bit of a grab bag, but they all came straight from the council,” Mr Beeman said.

"I want to come at it from a different perspective to other submissions so I looked at the figures the State Government had shifted onto the council.”

He said it was ironic the amount the council needed to become Fit for the Future, as the government required, and the amount cost shifted to the council, was the same.

"This cost shifting occurred on the State Government's watch, so there is a case for them to give it back,” Mr Beeman said.

But he said the council's tactics to get its rates rise and services cuts had been divisive up to now.

"The council needs to unite the community behind it and call on the State Government to hand back the $15million it has taken from us,” he said.

"If (Member for Clarence) Chris Gulaptis could get that money back for the region he'd be hero forever.

"The council has been pitting people's passions against each other, getting them to submit cuts to cultural, sports and social services.”

Mr Beeman's submission calls on the community to use the community's acceptance of a massive new jail here as leverage to reclaim the money.

"Having the jail here is going to be a hit for Grafton's attractiveness as a tourist destination,” he said.

"It will have economic benefits for the town, but people are going to be turned away from a town that is likely to have a large number of people living in the area with connections to a prison.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police to apply for extradition of John Edwards today

Police to apply for extradition of John Edwards today

THE estranged husband of missing Grafton woman Sharon Edwards is expected to be extradited to New South Wales today over her alleged murder.

NSW Budget 2017 LIVE: $100 for parents with sporty kids

Anzac service at St Mary's College.

The Treasurer has revealed a multi-billion splurge on schools

Eight tax hacks for your small business

Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?

A LOT of little deductions can add up to a big refund.

Combined chamber a positive for Clarence Valley

News

One voice for businesses looks to benefit the local economy

Local Partners

Grafton through the lens of photography student

SOUTH Grafton High School's Jennifer Williams spent a week at The Daily Examiner honing her photographer skills as part of her HSC work placement.

YOU'RE INVITED: Meet your Jacaranda Queens

2016 Jacaranda Queen candidates (from left) Shannon Carter, Heidi Madsen and Sharnie Wren with Kellie Murphy who was presenting the cadidates with their crowns at the annual Jacaranda meet and greet at the GDSC on Sunday,19th June, 2016.

Meet and Greet event open to public for first time

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Fashion ready for Maclean Cup

ON THE CATWALK: Fashion on show from last year's Maclean Bowling Club Fashion Parade.

Parade to raise money for a good cause

Julie proves painting and pumpkins do mix

Julie Hutchings is swapping her artists brushes for a soup ladle as the special guest soup maker at this weekend's Friends of the Gallery soup day.

Artist guest cook at Gallery soup day

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Modern Home in Flood Free Location

14 Grey Gum Close, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $345,000

We are pleased to present to the market is this modern home located in flood free South Grafton. Designed for a family, this low set home may also suit retirees...

Too Good To Be True!

Villa 38A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 1 $299,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 3 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Immaculate Beachside Apartment

29/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 3 2 2 $625,000

With a level of presentation that is second to none, this mid-floor beachside apartment is an absolute stand out for those looking for permanent apartment living...

Be First, Westlawn Winner!

39 Jackschon Avenue, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 5 SALE

Located in the highly sought after suburb of Westlawn, this property is close to schools, public transport and sporting facilities. 39 Jackschon Avenue is an ideal...

Terrific Townhouse

6/136 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $290,000

Raine and Horne Yamba is delighted to present for sale this spacious brick and tile townhouse located midway between Yamba's beaches and the Yamba Fair Shopping...

Owner finds new home and must sell here!

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

Family Home That Ticks All The Boxes

9 Potaroo Place, Townsend 2463

House 4 4 4 449,000

Located in a quiet, family friendly cul-de-sac this double story home is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. On the first floor of the...

It&#39;s All About Position and Price

7/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

Attractively priced and very well positioned, this lowset brick and tile unit is ideal for those looking to downsize or invest. It's a buying opportunity that is...

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $459,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

HISTORIC RIVERFRONT HOME

1 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Purchase your own slice of tightly held riverfront real estate. A Beautiful Californian Bungalow retaining many ornate features. Ready to be sold unconditionally...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The Daily Examiner building sells after auction

Ford and Dougherty staff Martin Pearce, Hannah Carter, Renai Williams and Mackenzie Harrison on the phone at the auction of the Daily Examiner building, 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton on Saturday, June 17.

Business as usual for office staff

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!