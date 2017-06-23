Case of pneumonia puts MP in hospital

THE STATE Government is one member short selling its 2017 budget with the hospitalisation of the Member for Clarence, Chris Gulaptis this week.

Mr Gulaptis's office said the MP had been admitted to hospital on Wednesday after waking with chest pains in the early hours of the morning, the day after the State Budget.

"At least he made the budget," a spokesperson for his office said.

His office said Mr Gulaptis was admitted to the Prince of Wales hospital, where doctors diagnosed a case of pneumonia.

"It looks like they're going to keep him in over the weekend," she said. "We're hoping he'll be out sometime in the middle of next week."