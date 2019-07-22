Cash, phone, drugs seized on Bruxner Highway

A MAN has been charged after 2.2kg of cannabis was seized during a vehicle stop on the Bruxner Highway yesterday.

About 4pm, police stopped a Ford Falcon utility on the Bruxner Highway at Drake, between Casino and Tenterfield, for a random breath test.

While speaking with the driver, police smelt an odour coming from the vehicle, believed to be cannabis.

After conducting further police checks on the driver, police searched the vehicle and located 10 bags of cannabis, weighing between 54.5 grams and 255.5 grams, totalling 2236 grams.

Police also seized cash and a mobile phone.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Armidale, was arrested and charged with supply cannabis and possess prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on August 22.