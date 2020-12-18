CASH SPLASH: Clarence MP making it rain ahead of Christmas

Chris Gulaptis having some fun with preschoolers during a visit to Westlawn Preschool earlier this year. The preschool will renovate the children's bathroom thanks to a NSW Government grant.

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis is doing his best to help spread the Christmas spirit of giving, announcing a series of NSW Government grants just in time for the festive season.

Yesterday it was announced that 13 Clarence Valley community preschools have secured a combined $169,233 in NSW Nationals in Government grants just in time for Christmas.

"We are providing up to $15,000 per preschool for improvements which range from playground repairs to chicken coops," Mr Gulaptis said.

"A decade ago, community preschools were education's poor and often neglected cousin, but the current NSW Government has changed all that because we understand that early childhood education is incredibly import for our kids' future."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis with preschoolers and staff at a visit to Uniting Preschool in Grafton with Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell.

The winners are Westlawn Preschool (children's bathroom renovation); Lawrence Preschool (shade structure); Jacaranda Preschool (new fencing); Copmanhurst Preschool (fort and playground equipment); Yamba Preschool (blinds around the veranda); Iluka Preschool (paving repairs): Coldstream Preschool (fencing); Maclean Preschool (new play equipment); New School of Arts Early Learning & OOSH Centre South Grafton (new bike track), Glenreagh Preschool (playground repairs); Uniting Preschool Grafton (soft-fall replacement); Yamba Early Learning Centre (outdoor equipment, bikes and scooter); and Goodstart Early Learning Grafton (chicken coop).

At the other end of the education spectrum, three young Clarence Valley residents have won prestigious $15,000 Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships from the NSW Government.

"These scholarships are worth $5,000 each year over three years and support apprentices who are experiencing financial or personal hardship, demonstrate a high aptitude for vocational education and training, and are committed to their on and off the job training," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The local winners have shown tremendous determination to develop their skills in vocational education and training."

Jess Cotton, 21, from Junction Hill is a first year, heavy diesel mechanic apprentice at Busways in Grafton and is undertaking her Certificate III at NSW TAFE. She has spent some of her scholarship on a tool kit which cost $5000.

Chris Gulaptis is pictured with Bert Evans Scholarship recipient, Jess Cotton.

Mr Gulaptis said Jess loved her job and described her as "a real pocket rocket".

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet Jess (yesterday). I am really impressed with her positive attitude and most of all the smile she wears on her face and how she loves getting her hands dirty," Mr Gulaptis said.

Josh Murphy is from Grafton and went to McAuley Catholic College. He is now a mature age second year apprentice and undertaking his Cert III in Plumbing with Planet Plumbing of Grafton.

He is presently working on the upgrade of the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital then will go onto work on the new Tweed Valley Hospital with Planet Plumbing.

Josh Murphy (centre) is pictured with two of his fellow employees Jesse Wilms and Zane Colman at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital upgrade site they are working on.

The third winner is Ms Saffron Mathot of Maclean who is an apprentice with Yamba Bowling Club Caterers.

If you want to get your hands on some of the money on offer, you might be eligible to claim some of the $2.5 million in unclaimed money sitting in the coffers of Revenue NSW.

Mr Gulaptis said there's a total of $2,538,958 of unclaimed North Coast money, and some of that could be yours.

"Talk about a crying shame! We can't leave this money with the bureaucrats over the holidays when all it takes to claim is a quick online search," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The NSW taxman holds more than $46 million across NSW and one million unclaimed items that can't be returned to the owner because their contact details are out of date and they cannot be tracked down."

Mr Gulaptis said a fair chunk of this money belonged to North Coast locals he was determined to make sure they got it back.

"Almost $17 million has been paid to claimants since December last year," he said.

To check if you have unclaimed money, go to revenue.nsw.gov.au, type 'unclaimed money' in the box and enter your name into the free search tool.

"If you do find some money, congratulations! Lodge a claim with Revenue NSW and collect your cash," Mr Gulaptis said.

The cash splash comes after Mr Gulaptis announced a $250,000 NSW Government grant to keep the Yamba Golf & Country Club's greens a little greener thanks to an upgraded irrigation system.