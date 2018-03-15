Cash tribute revisits famous Folsom Prison concert

DON'T expect musician Daniel Thompson to walk out on stage and say those immortal words 'Hello I'm Johnny Cash'. He's well aware those are big cowboy boots to fill and trying to pretend he is the real deal would be an exercise in impersonating and that's not what this show is about.

Thompson said his 'tribute' to the late great music legend is more about honouring the music although he did admit those famous words will be taken care of "in a different way”.

That famous phrase is certainly paramount in his brand new show Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison.

In this new production, Thompson has taken his acclaimed Johnny Cash The Concert into new territory, prison territory to be exact, and the legendary concert album he recorded live at the Folsom Penitentiary in 1968.

Thompson said this year is the 50th anniversary of that defining album, a risky release which basically saved Cash's career.

"He had been performing in prisons for a long time, giving these guys something that they wouldn't otherwise get, but this particular album was the first time a concert was ever recorded for release. It was a huge risk,” Thompson said.

"Cash's career was basically on the way down when he convinced the record company to do this. They didn't want to so it was a big, big thing at the time but it turned out to be huge milestone in his career.”

Thompson said the first half of the show would be dedicated to the album, he and his band performing the whole record from start to finish. "We'll also talk about the album and the songs throughout the show.”

The second half of the concert will feature all the hits you know and love from The Man in Black. "We'll certainly have the black suit with us.”

The touring act will also have a June Carter with them too to perform some of the classic duets the legendary couple were famously loved for.

"There are certain things people expect to see and the show will be more or less us presenting these songs in the best way we can, the way we think they deserved to be played.

"But at the end of the day you have to be respectful to the audience. There are a lot of fans out there and people do hold Johnny Cash in pretty high esteem.”

Thompson said he unfortunately never got the chance to see Cash perform live but has spent many years watching footage of the great man.

"There isn't a lot from the Folsom Prison concert but there is a hell of a lot out there of Cash performing and being interviewed. I have studied those many times since I started performing his music (in 2009) to get mannerisms and the way he phrases and sings the songs right. I've also read a lot about him.”

Thompson said the beauty of Cash was that people from all walks were able to relate to his music.

"He was a very skilled songwriter and great artist. He was able to speak directly to people. There's a lot of truth and honesty in his music. I think more than anything, that's what made him so appealing.

"There are some great stories out there, about how he'd jump in the car while on tour (in Australia) and end up behind the bar at a pub in Victoria. He didn't think he was above anyone else.”

While Thompson is in the midst of his new national tour of Australia, the possibility of taking it to Cash's homeland in the USA isn't out of the question. "I would one day love the opportunity to travel there and show them what we are doing here. Someone told me last week they'd given a copy of our CD to John Carter Cash, his son. They said he was very appreciative there were people in Australia keeping his dad's legacy alive.”

Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison the concert will be appearing at the Saraton Theatre, Grafton on March 24. Tickets on sale from the theatre or from the website.