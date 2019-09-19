Cashless welfare card a 'no brainer': MP

The Government is proposing a national roll out of the cashless welfare card.

The Government is proposing a national roll out of the cashless welfare card.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has launched an impassioned defence of the cashless welfare card, labelling it a 'no-brainer'.

Brushing aside concerns from civil libertarians and welfare groups, Mr Hogan said he would continue to support a national roll-out of the card after results he had seen through the trials.

"I have spoken to people who have said this has changed their lives overnight,” he said.

"Substance abuse is down, gambling is down, presentations to emergency departments and hospitals are down and kids attending school is up.

"This is a no-brainer - this is changing peoples lives.”

The Government has been pushing for an expansion of the card that quarantines 80 per cent of a Newstart recipient's payments to a card that can only be used at specific outlets.

The card cannot be used for gambling or to buy alcohol and some gift cards and would only be for those receiving Newstart and some parenting payments under the age of 35.

The card has been trialled in Ceduna, East Kimberley, Goldfields, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay and there has been considerable debate over its effectiveness.

"The trial in Queensland (Bundaberg and Hervey Bay) has seen youth unemployment drop from 28 per cent in May 2018 to 18.1 per cent in May 2019 - a fall of almost 10 per cent in 12 months,” Mr Hogan said.

However, St Vincent de Paul society and others disputed the results and said there was "no evidence” it improved the wellbeing of individuals and communities or improved employment outcomes.

"The cashless debit card carries a high risk of unintended and expensive consequences across government and the community, including social exclusion and stigmatisation, increased financial hardship and the erosion of individual autonomy and dignity,” a spokesperson said.

The group raised concerns about how people would be cut off from the cash economy, stopping them buying secondhand goods.

Mr Hogan said there would be exceptions in special circumstances but for those without a drug or alcohol problem, "it won't make any difference to their lives anyway”.

"I think the average taxpayer would look at this and think 'I am happy for my taxes to go to a welfare recipient to help them out in a tough time, but do I want them to get drunk on it? No'.”