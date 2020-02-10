Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jan and Dave Binskin from Casino are quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to stop the spread of coronavirus. They are on day 4 of a two-week quarantine.
Jan and Dave Binskin from Casino are quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship to stop the spread of coronavirus. They are on day 4 of a two-week quarantine.
News

'It’s like Russian roulette': Casino couple trapped on ship

Susanna Freymark
10th Feb 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAVE and Jan Binskin posted a chilling holiday snap on Facebook from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Wearing masks across their faces to stop the threat of contracting coronavirus, they remained in good spirits despite being on day four of a two week quarantine at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama in Japan.

"We haven't been out of the cabin for four days," Mr Binskin said.

"It's mentally challenging."

The Casino couple were at the end of their 15 day cruise through Japan, Vietnam and Hong Kong when along with the 4,000 passengers and staff they were forced to stay on board by the Japanese Health Authorities.

The passengers are on a rotation system to have an hour exercise on the ship's deck.

Passengers in cabins with no windows get to exercise more often, Mr Binskin said.

"We have a balcony," he said.

Mr Binskin said 61 passengers had been diagnosed with coronavirus and removed from the ship.

"It's like Russian roulette," he said.

He was informed by the cruise company that their 15-day trip will be fully reimbursed and they will be offered a free cruise as well.

"We'd already booked for a cruise in May," Mr Binskin said.

They've had a lot of contact with the outside world and it has kept their spirits buoyed, he said.

coronavirus wuhan dave and jan binskin editors picks northern rivers community foundation
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence junior signs three-year deal with Canberra Raiders

        premium_icon Clarence junior signs three-year deal with Canberra Raiders

        Rugby League The budding star is already having an impact in Canberra but will have to wait to make his debut.

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern NSW

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern NSW

        Weather Heavy rain expected across parts of central and eastern NSW

        The trend that could help the Clarence climb to new heights

        premium_icon The trend that could help the Clarence climb to new heights

        Sport Think young people need an outlet? Here’s the answer.

        Roads still cut as tide gets Clarence to flood warning

        premium_icon Roads still cut as tide gets Clarence to flood warning

        Weather King tide hits, and many outlying roads remain closed