Casino dad to enter plea over online grooming allegations

ACCUSED: Casino father Jacob Lee Benn, 30, has been charged with grooming a teenage girl on Facebook. Contributed

A CASINO man accused of using a carriage service to groom a 15-year-old girl will be required to enter a plea when he next appears in court.

Jacob Lee Benn, 30, faces three charges over his alleged use of social media to solicit child pornography, send indecent material, and groom a teen for sexual activity.

Police allege that between April 26 and June 15 the father of two used a carriage service to "transmit communications to the recipient... with the intention of making it easier to procure the recipient to engage in sexual activity with himself".

On or about November 21 last year Benn is also alleged to have transmitted "indecent" material to a recipient under 16.

Police also allege that between November 20 and November 22 last year he used a carriage service to solicit child pornography.

The Casino man was initially charged on June 15 following an investigation by the State Crime Command's internet child exploitation unit, and first appeared in court on July 10.

The Crown has since completed its brief of evidence in the case.

Benn has yet to enter a plea to the allegations.

On Monday in Lismore Local Court the matter was scheduled for a mandatory plea and committal for sentence or trial on the next court date.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter until December 11, to return to Lismore Local Court.

Benn remains on conditional bail.