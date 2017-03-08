28°
News

Casino drug network 'king pin' faces court

Hamish Broome
| 8th Mar 2017 4:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE alleged members of a Casino-based criminal group which conspired to manufacture more than 1kg of the drug ice have appeared before Lismore Local Court.

Police allege Adam Peter Richards, 36, was the director of the group which manufactured the drug from a clandestine lab in Tenterfield.

His co-accused are Michelle Renee Linney, 34, and Christine May Stewart, 43, both of Casino.

Police raided several properties in the Casino area and the Tenterfield lab in late December and arrested Richards, Stewart, and Linney along with three others as part of Strike Force Thermal.

Richards faces 14 charges including directing a criminal group, dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing firearms, aggravated break and enter, stealing, and manufacturing a large commercial quantity of ice.

Both of his co-accused face charges including involvement in a criminal group and drug manufacturing.

Richards and Stewart also allegedly broke into the Casino Waste Water Treatment Plant with another man Travis Holmes on December 4.

They then allegedly broke into the Water Treatment Works on the Summerland Way on December 5. It is unknown what they stole from the two facilities.

Richards, a heavy set, balding man, appeared briefly via video link before Magistrate David Heilpern yesterday.

The court heard the brief of evidence against the accused includes thousands of pages of telephone intercepts.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the balance of brief to be lodged by April 4.

The three co-accused will reappear before the Lismore Local Court on that date.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  clandestine laboratory methampetamine northern rivers court northern rivers crime

Sharon Edwards memorial on this weekend

Sharon Edwards memorial on this weekend

A MEMORIAL to celebrate the life of missing Grafton teacher Sharon Edwards will be held this weekend.

Ecologist says relocating bats is a 'false hope'

Bats sit in the trees above the carpark at Maclean High School.

Flying fox habitat may have existed for 1000 years

Fugitive had $500,000 of allegedly stolen cigarettes

court

He was wanted in two states before police caught up to him.

More time for submissions to North Coast weed plan

Fireweed is a noxious weed that competes with pastures and can be toxic to livestock.

Weed plan consultation draws huge response from land owners.

Local Partners

Indigenous focus for gallery artists

The Grafton Regional Gallery will welcome two artists in residence to bolster their strong focus on indigenous art this year

Disgusted parents call public meeting into bat dispersal

Edwina Cameron has organised a public meeting at Maclean High School to try to get something done with the dispersal of the bats that hover over the school.

Parents demand answers to school's flying fox problem

Ordinary Clarence Valley women doing extraordinary things

GIRL POWER: Oyster Cove ladies give a wave at the 2016 International Women's Day in Yamba.

Females to the fore for International Women's Day

Elders get social for International Women's Day

Kylie Pearson and Karen Gorton of Elders Real Estate get behind their Internation Women's Day fundraiser.

Get sharing and help out a great local cause

Come cook with masterchef Maggie Beer

Supplied image of a stamp featuring chef Maggie Beer, as part of this year's Australian Legends stamp collection, which was unveiled at an Australia Day lunch in Sydney on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. (AAP Image/Australia Post) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

One day opportunity for aged care chefs and cooks

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

THE body of legendary British pop star George Michael will finally be put to rest with an autopsy confirming he died of natural causes.

Five films on TV to celebrate International Women's Day

Min-hee Kim and Jung-woo Ha in a scene from the movie The Handmaiden.

SBS shines a spotlight on women in film from around the world.

Local wildlife featured in tonight's Planet Earth 2 episode

Northern Rivers photographer Steve Axford captures local fungi on still photography and video.

Booyong photographer's fungi videos in Attenborough's latest series

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

AN ugly and embarrassing moment left the experts lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

Isaiah Firebrace is going to represent Australia at Eurovision.

Delightful Dovedale Home

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $279,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 SALE

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

30 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $489,000

Quality buying opportunity exists for an astute buyer with this solid brick and tile home boasting features that would make this property the ideal investment or...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 $210,000

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

River Views, Elevated 1/4 Acre, In Town

11 A Kerry Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land The central location to town is sure to appeal but it is ... $115,000

The central location to town is sure to appeal but it is the sweeping river and valley views that will immediately catch your eye when you step onto this private...

Vendor is keen to move it!

Lot 953 Clarence Way, Moleville Creek 2460

Rural 0 0 $250000

Located a short 15km from the city centre of Grafton, this diverse property comprises of cleared grazing land and areas of thick natural bushland with trails ideal...

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Wouldn&#39;t It Be Nice?

38 Oceania Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

Yamba has long been known for its incredible climate and unbeatable lifestyle and when it comes to buying property the best opportunity you will ever find is one...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!