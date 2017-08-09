Dad allegedly used social media to groom teen, 15

ACCUSED: Casino father Jacob Lee Benn, 30, has been charged with grooming a teenage girl on Facebook.

A CASINO man allegedly created a fake social media profile to try and groom a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Police are still preparing a brief of evidence in their case against married father-of-two Jacob Lee Benn, 30, which is expected to be served within two weeks.

Benn is charged with one count of using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years old for sex.

Court papers state that the accused used social media to "transmit a communication to another person... and the sender did send this with the intention of making it easier to engage in sexual activity with the sender."

The grooming allegedly took place over a protracted period of more than six months, between November 20 last year and June 14 this year.

Benn was arrested on June 15 after an investigation by detectives from the internet child exploitation branch of the NSW Police State Crime Command.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court last month and was granted conditional bail.

Under his bail conditions Benn is forbidden from accessing any form of social media and must not engage with anyone under 16 years old unless they are immediate family.

He is also not to contact the alleged victim by any means nor go to the victim's school.

At the brief court mention Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the brief of evidence to be served on the defence by August 21.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on September 11.