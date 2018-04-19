Casino Labor candidate confident he is man for Page

CASINO based Labor pre-selection candidate for Page said he is confident he can beat out Lismore mayore Isaac Smith for the right to take on Kevin Hogan

"I nominated in November, and in that time, I have seen three candidates drop out of the race when it became clear members were supporting me,” Mr Deegan said.

"Mr Smith is the second candidate who has been backed by former Labor MP Janelle Saffin and I am confident I can convince Labor members to vote for me.

"Members are not concerned about profile or endorsement. What they want in their candidate is a hardworking, grass roots, traditional Labor person.

"I am that person.

"I have been covering the electorate for four months, attending branch meetings, talking with members and networking with key organisations.

The comments came after former member for Page, and now Labor pre-selection candidate for the state seat Janelle Saffin backed current Lismore mayor Isaac Smith for the position.

Mr Deegan said it is important for Labor members to remember that over 70% of the voters in Page live outside the Lismore area and more than 60% live to the south of the same area.

"I live in Casino, a key town in the battle to win Page.

"Since announcing my nomination in November I have actively engaged with all branches and members across the electorate and have shown my commitment to stay the course.

"For me Page is not a 'plan B'.”

"I'm a clean skin and don't bring the baggage that comes with public office.

"I won't have to balance my loyalties between representing the needs of one part of the electorate while trying to win the votes of communities that are often competing for the same opportunities.

Mr Deegan has worked in social welfare organisations since gaining a Bachelor of Social Science at Southern Cross University. He is the current president of the Richmond Valley branch of the ALP.

"My entire working life has been devoted to helping those less well-off and I am now ready to step up to represent the electorate.

"I am standing for Page because I am passionate about the communities across the large Page electorate.

"Kevin Hogan and the Nationals have taken this electorate for granted for too long.

"I look forward to taking the fight up to Mr Hogan.