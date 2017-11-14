Menu
Casino man threatens to kill security guards

A Casino man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting security guards.
A 22-YEAR-OLD Casino man has been arrested for assaulting two security guards at a licensed premises in Lismore.

Police said that on Sunday, the man was asked to leave the venue.

He refused to do so, grabbed hold of a hand rail and made threats to kill security.

"The 22-year-old was ejected and continued to try to get back inside the licensed premises," the Richmond Local Area Command posted on Facebook.

"The 22-year-old then punched a security guard to the face, causing a cheekbone fracture.

"He then punched a second security guard to the face."

Police arrested the Casino man in Browns carpark and, during a search, he was found to be in possession of cocaine.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a prohibited drug, and failing to leave premises.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in January.

