Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer was allegedly bitten by a Casino man.
A police officer was allegedly bitten by a Casino man.
News

Casino man wearing a bra when he bit a cop, faces court

Aisling Brennan
26th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man who bit a police officer while wearing a bra and having his penis exposed will be sentenced in April.

Anthony Edward Tuesley will be sentenced over charges he assaulted police occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulted police, resisted police, and four counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

Tuesley was arrested in August after an altercation with police where he had tried to resist arrest by striking police and biting one officer on the thigh.

Items found by police when they searched a man's car in a Casino Shopping Centre carpark.
Items found by police when they searched a man's car in a Casino Shopping Centre carpark.

Police had approached the vehicle when they suspected it was unregistered and found Tuesley seated in the car wearing a bra and had his penis exposed through his jeans.

There was also syringes visible throughout the vehicle.

Previously, the court had heard Tuesley began to hit the officers before biting one of them on the right upper thigh before announcing he had AIDS and hepatitis C.

Tuesley then also tried to swallow a plastic balloon before his arrest

Appearing via visual link on Monday in the Lismore District Court, Tuesley's sentencing date has been set for April 6.

The Crown prosecutor told the court the four drug related chargers were simply "back-up" matters.

editors picks lismore district court northern river crime police assault charge richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital hits a raw nerve over meeting

        premium_icon Hospital hits a raw nerve over meeting

        Health Nurses’ union slams new public forum as ‘disingenuous’ ahead of their own meeting this Thursday

        Anytime Fitness takes on the nation

        premium_icon Anytime Fitness takes on the nation

        Business They say they’re just everyday people, but a different approach at Grafton gym has...

        Conservationists and loggers almost united

        premium_icon Conservationists and loggers almost united

        News New koala policy met with concern from both sides of the fence

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days