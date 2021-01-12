Casino meatworks' big plan for Coles, Woolworths and Aldi

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company has lodged plans for a $5 million retail ready facility.

The Casino meatworks has lodged a development application to build a new retail facility on the Summerland Way.

The $5 million building would replace an existing, smaller facility, and enable the Northern Cooperative Meat Company to dramatically increase the quantity of product for retail outlets such as Coles, Woolworths or Aldi.

According to documents lodged with Richmond Valley Council by GeoLINK, the abattoir currently supplies about 20 tonnes of retail ready product every week.

"This proposal will allow for an increase to approximately 100 tonnes per week," the report states.

"It will allow more value adding to the product at the abattoir itself.

"The facility will generate the need for an additional 20 staff.

"NCMC will relocate and purchase new equipment, to be installed and commissioned within the new building.

"The new RRF will receive packaged meat from the existing coldstore, debox it, prepare retail ready portions and pack suitable for the retail market.

"The retail ready product will be packed into cartons, labelled and palletised prior to delivery to the existing coldstore for distribution."

The report also states the proposal will have social and economic benefits for the entire Richmond Valley, the wider Northern Rivers area and NSW.

As well as generating 20 new jobs, it will support the ongoing employment of 800 meatworks staff and support the employment of local contractors and suppliers.

"An analysis of the jobs held by local workers in the Richmond Valley LGA in 2018/19 show that agricultural is the third largest industry, at 10.4 per cent," the GeoLINK report states.

"The Casino abattoir is an important employer in the region, and the development of the RRF will improve the economic sustainability of the abattoir.

"The proposal will deliver benefits to the locality and region in terms of local expenditure, employment and improved social and sustainability outcomes."

The DA is on public exhibition until January 25.

Documents can be inspected online or at the council's customer service centres.

To make a submission, email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au, visit the website, or write to Locked Bag 10, Casino, NSW 2470.