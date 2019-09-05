Menu
Dane Ballinger from Bathurst, who was killed in the Nambucca Heads crash was the owner of the winning truck at the Casino Truck Show.
Casino Truck Show winner killed in horror highway crash

Susanna Freymark
5th Sep 2019 7:15 AM
A MAN who was killed in a crash on the Pacific Highway this week was Dane Ballinger, who won best rig at this year's Casino Truck Show.

The transport industry has posted tributes on Facebook to the 36-year-old man from Bathurst with the hashtag #lightson to honour his passing.

 

FATALITY: A driver was killed in a crash involving two b-doubles on the Pacific Highway near Nambucca Heads.
The crash happened on the Pacific Highway, north of the Nambucca interchange, about 5am on Wednesday.

Police said one of the trucks was parked in a designated stopping bay on the northbound side of the highway prior to the crash.

Northbound lanes were closed south of the Nambucca Heads Service Centre for several hours as a salvage operation took place.

The driver of the parked truck was not hurt.

Organiser's Casino Truck Show took to social media to honour Mr Ballinger's memory.

"Incredibly sad... RIP Dane Ballinger," the post on Facebook read.

"Condolences to all family and friends.

"He definitely left his mark on a lot of people."

Mr Ballinger started his own company, Ballinger Transport, in Bathurst in 2004.

The news of his death has rocked the trucking community, and he has been described as a "gentleman and true ambassador of our industry".

Kerden Haulage put their condolences on Facebook in an emotional post.

"We are here if there is anything we can do, no matter what. Condolences to Danielle and her children," the post reads.

"Rest in peace, Dane Ballinger, you will be remembered by all as a true legend of the transport industry.

"If only more were like you, mate... you always stood proud and did not ever think you were better than anyone else.

"At this time I say to the industry, please do not let this keep happening.

"We all need to stand proud as Dane would have if he was here."

