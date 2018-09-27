Karl’s ex-wife lashes out at ‘trolls’

KARL Stefanovic's ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn has hit out at trolls who targeted her after her headline-making appearance on Studio 10 yesterday.

The journalist-turned-children's book author appeared on Ten's morning show for more than two hours, answering questions about her very public split from Nine's embattled Today host.

Asked if she was ready to move on with a new partner, Thorburn fired back with: "So do I need a man to continue?"

Later, during a game of Never Have I Ever, Thorburn stunned the panel when she confessed to having snooped through an ex's phone.

"Who was your partner?" a panellist asked.

"Oh, I have NO idea," Thorburn said sarcastically. "Oh, there's a LOT of things you find in them. Too bad I didn't do it earlier!"

Not all of the feedback from her TV appearance was positive - and after the show, Thorburn named and shamed one troll on her Instagram account.

She shared a screenshot of a Facebook message request from a man named Guy - in it, an unflattering screenshot of herself with the caption "FUGLY …"

"What about this bully, yes Guy you have taken a freeze-frame of someone making a face and what's your point? Calling me FUGLY and sending me a frame does what for you? #callingoutthebullies #nottoleratingitanymore," she wrote.

Responding to a comment under the photo, Thorburn declared of online trolls that she was "calling them out from here in".

During her Studio 10 interview, Thorburn insisted she paid no attention to the public scrutiny since her high-profile breakup.

"I just don't think it's relevant to me. The world is full of judgments, but they don't really know what's going on … The only priority I have is making sure my children are happy and in a good place. I don't owe anyone anything," she said.

Thorburn's media blitz comes as industry rumours swirl that ex-husband Stefanovic is to be axed from his job as host of Today.