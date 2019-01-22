Thorburn’s surprising new TV gig

Karl Stefanovic's ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn is tipped to return to the spotlight with a stint on Dancing With The Stars.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday that Thorburn would be among the cast for Network 10's revamped version of the reality show hosted by Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller.

"There was a photo shoot (that) took place last week, so all the other celebrities now know who the other celebrities are, so the word is getting around," Ford told Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson.

According to Ford, joining Thorburn are former Neighbours star Olympia Valance, mummy blogger Constance Hall, former cricketer Curtly Ambrose, fitness guru Michelle Bridges, actor Samuel Johnson, The Living Room's Miguel Maestre, Studio 10's Denise Scott, ironman and model Jett Kenny, and children's performer (best known as Jimmy Giggle from Giggle And Hoot) James Rees.

Cassandra Thorburn. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In a statement to news.com.au, a Ten spokeswoman said: "Good try! There are some correct names on that list but you haven't quite got them all."

Thorburn's new high profile gig comes despite the children's book author saying last year she wasn't newsworthy.

"After two-and-a-half years, I'm not a news story. I'm just a mother who's divorced from my ex-husband, and I'm trying to find my place back in the world," she told Studio 10 in December.

"This constant harassment, every time my ex-husband's in the news - which is often - they then come looking for me, my children, my mother.

"It's not OK, and I don't think as a society we should be accepting it."

Thorburn's appearance on Studio 10 came as she unleashed on her ex Stefanovic's extravagant wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough.

Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller will host Channel 10’s Dancing With The Stars.

In an interview published by New Idea Thorburn labelled the former Today host a "fake person who lives in this fake castle," and she had "done a lot of reading about narcissism".

"He's thrown three weddings for goodness sake. Who needs three weddings in a year? Give us a break," Thorburn reportedly said.

"Three weddings and a funeral. We had a funeral and it was my dad's."

Thorburn later denied the interview had taken place, however, The Daily Telegraph reported they had "verified irrefutably" that Thorburn did make the remarks to a journalist named Jonathan Marshall.

Not sure how Karl Stefanovic will feel about his ex-wife’s gig. Picture: Jenny Evans

Thorburn and Stefanovic split in mid 2016 after 21 years of marriage, with the Channel 9 personality moving on with shoe designer Yarbrough just months later.

Last month, Stefanovic was abruptly axed from his Today co-hosting gig, reportedly due to the bad publicity surrounding his personal life and second wedding.

He was replaced on the show by Deborah Knight who joins his former co-host Georgie Gardner at the helm of the show.

Michelle Bridges is rumoured to appear. Picture: Christian Gilles