Karl’s ex unleashes in new attack

Cassandra Thorburn has once again unleashed on her ex-husband Karl Stefanovic, suggesting that his high-profile Mexican wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough was actually supposed to just be a family holiday with his three kids.

Thorburn and Stefanovic split in mid 2016 after 21 years of marriage, with the Today host meeting Yarbrough just five months afterwards. The couple wed in an extravagant three-day affair involving nearly 200 guests last weekend.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough wed in Cabo earlier this month.

The journalist-turned-children's author told New Idea that Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River 12, didn't actually attend the wedding, despite being in Cabo with their father and his new bride, Jasmine Yarbrough, at the time.

"They have to spend this two weeks with their father. Their father designed it to have his wedding on this day … They were told they never had to go.

"My 19-year-old has assured me they did not attend," Thorburn explained, before hinting that her eldest child had only been there to support his siblings, who were still bound by court-ordered custody arrangements.

"They (had) to go (to Mexico) and my eldest son went to protect them because at the commitment ceremony they tried to force my children, remember."

Stefanovic, 44, and Yarbrough, 34, exchanged vows during a much-publicised commitment ceremony in March.

Thorburn also criticised the new Mrs Stefanovic's expensive wedding glam squad, telling New Idea that "she paid for five makeup artists from LA. Five."

When questioned on how she knew, Thorburn alluded to the fact that she still had access to her ex-husband's financial information, despite their divorce being finalised last year.

"I know, because I get the bills, sweetheart," she told the reporter. "I still have to pay half the bills, don't I?"

Stefanovic and Thorburn’s bitter split has played out in the public eye. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

It wasn't just Stefanovic who came under attack during the extraordinary tirade, with Thorburn also taking aim at his Today co-host Georgie Gardner and regular Nine fill-in host, Ben Fordham.

Speaking about the infamous Ubergate scandal - in which Stefanovic and his brother, Peter, were overheard complaining about their network colleagues including his co-host, Thorburn suggested Gardner had been paid off to keep quiet.

"This was her opportunity to stand up for women," Thorburn said.

"I guess they threw extra money at her. She got to sell (her house) six months after Ubergate and buy a better house. There you go."

Georgie Gardner and Karl Stefanovic at the 2019 Nine Upfronts. Picture: Christian Gilles

Thorburn also revealed that she didn't "particularly like" Fordham, who had been a longtime friend of Stefanovic's.

"He hasn't had anything to do with me since Karl left," she said.

Last week, off the back of a weekend of headlines generated by her high-profile ex's lavish wedding, Thorburn went on an explosive tirade, branding Stefanovic a "fake" with "a lot to hide".

New Idea claimed the interview was conducted between a reporter and Thorburn as she arrived at Sydney Airport, but Thorburn later denied on Studio 10 that it had ever taken place.

The Daily Telegraph has since reported that it "verified irrefutably" that Thorburn did indeed make the remarks, while sitting down at an airport coffee shop with a journalist named Jonathan Marshall.