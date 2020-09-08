Cast your vote to get Sanctus on BWS shelves

Sanctus Brewing Co is in the running for shelf space at BWS stores across NSW as part of the Local Luvva campaign, where locals can vote to see their favourite independent suppliers earn the title of local favourite.

IF YOU’D like to be able to pick up a drop of Townsend’s Sanctus Brewing Co from your local BWS, you’ve got the power to help make it happen with this year’s Local Luvva campaign.

BWS is giving 230 local, independent suppliers shelf space in BWS stores across the state, with customers given the final say in which winemakers, brewers and distillers get the ranging.

Sanctus Brewing Co owner Trent O’Connor said after launching the brewery last year they have faced their fair share of challenges.

“Sanctus is turning one year young this October so it’s been an eventful year to say the least,” Mr O’Connor said.

“Challenge and adversity is what builds character and we, along with so many local businesses across Australia, have all faced plenty over the last 12-months.

“From the bushfire devastation to now dealing with a global pandemic, it truly has been a challenge, but we live and learn and we appreciate that we have been truly blessed from day one with those local legends that believe in us and embrace all we have had on offer during COVID-19.

“We’ve really learnt to approach each day with a humble heart as we all continue to learn and adapt to these challenges. We aren’t alone in this and need to work together so we all can survive and prosper to share the products we believe in so much.”

Mr O’Connor said Sanctus brews are currently available from the Coffs Coast up to Lismore and Lennox Head in NSW, and they also have a loyal following in a few stockists in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Sanctus brews are currently available from a select few stockists.

With the Local Luvva campaign, Mr O’Connor is hopeful they can expand that range and open up new opportunities with BWS.

“BWS is a respected brand that loves sharing products that all start with the same key ingredient – passion. It would be an honour for Sanctus Brewing Company to be sitting side-by-side with some of the beer brands that inspired us along the way,” he said.

“The craft beer journey all starts with that first sip, so with BWS in our corner we will get to share that first sip with many more local legends across Australia.

“So the message for the local legends is ‘get on the bus … and vote for us’ … and remember the more local brands we promote the more people will come to visit the place we like to call God’s Country.”

Customers are encouraged to vote for their local favourites, and the most popular brands in each category per state will be crowned Fan Faves on October 19.

In total, 18 Fan Faves will be crowned and receive shelf space – or additional shelf space and in more stores if they’re already ranged -in BWS stores as well as advertising and marketing support.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to tell us what they want to see in our stores and on our shelves and to support their local heroes,” BWS local manager Richard Mok said.

To vote on your local favourite, head to https://bws.com.au/productgroup/vote-for-local before October 2 and follow the instructions on how to vote.