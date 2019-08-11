CASTAWAYS: Men rescued from island after becoming stranded

DRAMATIC RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue search and rescue mission located a 20 foot yacht stuck on Bush Island, north of Stanage Bay, with its two occupants stranded.

ANSWERING a distress signal, RACQ's Capricorn Rescue helicopter swung into action this morning on a search and rescue mission.

Their targets were two men who had been stranded on a deserted CQ island for the past two days.

Just before 8.30am, the helicopter took off towards Bush Island, in the Stanage Bay area, 90 nautical miles north east of Rockhampton after an EPIRB device was activated.

RESCUE LOCATION: Two men were rescued from Bush Island near Stanage Bay. Google Maps

Upon arriving at the remote island, the men activated their emergency flare to better assist the Rescue 300 crew in locating them.

DRAMATIC RESCUE: A flare was triggered to bring attention to the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter. RACQ Capricorn Rescue

The helicopter spotted the stranded crew and a damaged 20 foot yacht which had struck and become stuck on rocks nearby.

RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was able to land on the island and safely walk the men to the aircraft before transporting them back to Rockhampton for medical treatment.

They were initially treated by the onboard Critical Care Paramedic for dehydration, hunger and slight hypothermia.