Castillo Copper to make statement over licence suspension

CASTILLO Copper is expected make a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange before the beginning of trade with regard to the suspension of its exploration licences near the Cangai mine.

In a letter to the ASX dated January 14 the company outlines a list of actions they have taken following the suspension of their licence by the NSW Resources Regulator on December 21.

"The contraventions related to alleged non-compliance with conditions of both exploration licences, which were uncovered during an inspection on November 22, 2018,” Resources Regulator's director of Compliance Operations, Matthew Newton, said.

Mr Newton said the November inspection identified alleged issues in relation to:

a lack of sediment and erosion controls;

poor management of drill cuttings/waste materials;

clearing and excavation works undertaken outside of approved limits;

the drilling of five bore holes without approval; and

a failure to progressively rehabilitate in approved time frames.

Castillo Copper said in the letter it had engaged NSW Resources Regulator and had taken steps to remedy the issues, which include:

implemented controls to ameliorate impacts to the environment associated with prospecting operations;

appointed a suitably qualified expert (Expert) to complete a site-based performance and risk assessment of surface disturbances associated with prospecting operations to identify deficient or absent controls employed to prevent environmental harm;

developed and implemented adequate controls recommended by the Expert to minimise, so far as is reasonably practicable, any harm to the environment arising from activities carried out under the licences including any emerging or potential risks; and

appointed a suitably qualified independent expert to complete an independent compliance audit of the exploration activities undertaken to date.

The letters states that the company will submit a report to the NSW Resources Regulator that details actual and potential impacts to the environment identified by the site-based performance and risk assessment and control actions implemented to ameliorate impacts/minimise risk carried out by the Expert.

The audit is expected to be conducted and reported to the satisfaction of the NSW Resources Regulator by today.

"Based on current knowledge, the company is confident that the suspension of exploration activity pending resolution of the compliance issues identified by the NSW Resources Regulator will not unduly delay its exploration program for 2019,” it read.