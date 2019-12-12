Casting call for Clarence subjects

Photographer Chase Middleton has put out a casting call for homes or hotels to use for her latest body of work set in the Clarence Valley.

Photographer Chase Middleton has put out a casting call for homes or hotels to use for her latest body of work set in the Clarence Valley.

HER photographs have been featured in The Monthly and Vogue Italia and have been exhibited internationally, and now artist Chase Middleton has returned from New York City to her Australian home of Iluka and is keen to base her next body of work in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Middleton has put at a call for anyone who has a home or hotel they would be willing to let her use in her photography.

Back to Iluka for the first time in more than two years, Ms Middleton said it was great to be back in the Clarence Valley for her latest project.

“I am particularly interested in shag carpets, tiled floors and colourful spaces,” she said.

“I’m looking for spaces and subjects, it’d be amazing if people had homes they could let me use that had a ‘80s or 70s or ‘60s decore because there’s a lot of places around here that remain untouched like a time capsule in a way.”

While Ms Middleton’s time in the Clarence will be brief, she said she was glad to take in the hospitality and scenery while she could.

“In New York we spend hours in traffic driving out to the beach and then you get there and it’s not very nice conditions,” she said.

“You come back here it's so pristine and there’s hardly anyone else on the beach, it’s just great.

“Also how friendly everyone is here has been overwhelming, I had forgotten. People genuinely ask how you’re doing and actually care even when you’re buying groceries and things like that.”

Describing her latest project, Ms Middleton said the images would be composed of a disparate range of subjects including ritualistic gatherings, encounters with strangers, hallucinatory artifice and the heightened drama of myth in the domestic uncanny.

“I use photography as a vehicle to enter into an unsettling world where it is uncertain whether one is viewing a glimpse of an imagined afterlife, alternate reality, or if it is the simple recording of everyday banality,” she said.

“My work questions what it means to see something you’re not supposed to see and what happens when that becomes your obsession. The production of my work involves several stages of planning, paralleling the creation of a soap opera or reality TV-show. Strangers from the internet become my cast and hotels, empty homes and reproductions of lived-in spaces built within my studio become my set.

The 30-year-old artist received her Masters of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Art in 2019 and her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in 2012. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally at Red Hook Labs, New York; Base, Milano; and the National Portrait Gallery, Australia.

Ms Middleton thanked the Stackhouse’s at Jacaranda Motor Lodge, Pat from the Plantation Hotel, the folks at New Italy, Iluka Bowls Club, Sedges Reef Hotel, Anette from Hogue’s Bakery, Cam from Sign Craft Design, Joanne from Iluka IGA, and her mum and step-dad Victoria and David Morey.

Anyone interested in helping Ms Middleton with her work can email chasemiddletone@me.com.