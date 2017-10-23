23°
Entertainment

Castles' a raw, barefoot talent

Tommy Castles.
Tommy Castles.

WITH A UNIQUE style, Tommy Castles has headlined festivals and venues extensively across Australia.

Taking the stage at Falls Festival and the Port Fairy Folk Festival, he's a seasoned folk performer with a lot to offer.

By the age of just 20, Castles has already embarked on two Australian tours and released his debut EP, which has been warmly welcomed by radio stations all across Australia.

His music, like him, is one of a kind. It's raw yet uplifting, and laden with earthy tones and melodies.

"A teenager, Castles is already a confident and established young performer," Speaker TV wrote about the artist.

"With bare feet and curly blonde hair, he is far from conventional.

"There is no denying Castles' incredible multi-instrumental and experimental abilities, and he is definitely one to watch!"

He's also scored praise from Triple J's Dave Ruby-Howe: "Sounds like this dude's got plenty of energy and he'd need it to to handle the plethora of instruments around him."

  • Tommy Castles will be entertaining audiences at the Boardwalk Bar at the Yamba Bowling Club from 8pm on November 3. Entry is free.
Grafton Daily Examiner
