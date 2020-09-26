CAT FIGHT: Tigers ready to dig claws in ahead of NCF finals

Westlawn Tigers face Maclean Bobcats in the 2019 C.Ex men;s premier league. The same squad are hoping to get back over the Lower Clarence with Yamba Breakers establishing their dominance.

WESTLAWN Tigers have been a force in Clarence Valley football for years, but the upper-River club are looking to break the lower-River dominance in 2020.

With Yamba Breakers and Maclean Bobcats Green sitting atop the Men’s and Women’s Division 2 North ladders going into the final round, Westlawn have their work cut out for them.

Fielding two sides in the men’s competition after the club’s exclusion from the 2020 Coastal Premier League, the Tigers have been tough opponents to face, with the Jaguars fighting to make up a mid-table spot.

Westlawn will be hoping to make up some ground and find some form ahead of the finals with a trip to Coutts Crossing Cougars on Saturday, but the Breakers are proving hard to catch.

In the women’s competition, the Tigers have been competitive but have lacked their killer edge from years gone by.

A youthful group, the Westlawn ladies have plenty of potential but with Maclean Green a whopping 22 points ahead on the ladder, the Tigers will have to turn it up to maximum.

GAME DAY: Westlawn Tigers men face Coutts Crossing Cougars in Coutts Crossing at 3pm on Saturday, while the Jaguars host Majos FC on home turf at the same time.

The Westlawn women's side travel to Maclean to face the lesser of two evils in Maclean White at 1pm, before Maclean Green host Grafton United on the same field at 3pm