Letters to the Editor

Cat left to die on suburban street

18th May 2018 5:00 AM
I AM very annoyed with drivers around Toowoomba when they hit an animal on the road and continue driving as if it does not matter; it's not my pet or it's not my child's pet.   

My ginger cat was hit on Tor St between Swallow St and Clearview St and left to die on Tuesday night. 

I found her as I was calling her for dinner and to lock her in for the night.   

I ask every driver to be a little more observant and considerate of other person's animals and think if the animal was a child's pet will you be there to tell the child the you hit and killed their pet.  

JOHN TURLEY, Wilsonton

letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

