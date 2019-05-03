Catch fish, not fines when boating offshore

VESSELS operating offshore are reminded of the potential dangers in open waters during a Roads and Maritime Services operation along NSW North Coast this weekend.

Operation Blue Waters kicks off today and continues until sundown on Sunday.

"Now the peak summer boating season has finished, boating safety officers will focus on vessels operating offshore,” RMS NSW Maritime executive director Mark Hutchings said.

"When you are offshore, there are different dangers and different safety equipment you need to have on board to comply with NSW boating safety legislation.

"There have been a number of recent incidents along the North Coast involving vessels hitting rocks or capsizing when attempting to cross a coastal bar, resulting in the rescue of several people who ended up in the water.

"These incidents serve as a timely reminder for boaters to be prepared when heading offshore and crossing coastal bars, to carry an EPIRB, wear a lifejacket and carry the correct safety equipment.”

Mr Hutchings said boating safety officers will be out in force on waterways from Lake Macquarie to Tweed Heads this weekend to coincide with a historic influx of tuna and mackerel fishing vessels in the area.

"In May there is usually an influx of fishing and offshore vessels so this operation will act as a timely reminder to all boaters about the risk of getting into trouble or capsizing at bar crossings,” he said.

"Boating safety officers will be out on the water making sure all vessels are safe, and we make no apologies for enforcing rules in order to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths on our waterways.

"Especially with some bad weather expected across the weekend in some areas, we want everyone to enjoy themselves on the water but we want to make sure they are doing it safely.”

Safety tips for off shore boating and fishing:

Carry and EPIRB every time you head offshore;

Wear a lifejacket at all times in vessels under 4.8 metres when offshore;

Check your distress flare expiry dates;

Know when it's safe to cross a bar and wear a lifejacket while crossing;

Check the weather before you head out on the water;

Log on and log off with Marine Rescue NSW

Check the information on webcams before going out at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/using-waterways/web-cameras/index.html

The operation supports the outcomes of the NSW Government's Maritime Safety Plan 2021 to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on the state's waterways.

For more information go to rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime