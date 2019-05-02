Catches starting to look healthier
FISHING results during the past week have shown a healthy improvement.
Most of the weigh-ins were taken offshore, but there was still plenty of activity in the estuary to satisfy most anglers.
In the estuary, there were only a few bream weighed in, although there were reports of catches being made right throughout the system.
This week, most of the weigh-ins were taken well upstream, with Tony Billin of South Grafton picking up fish between 640g and 680g in the vicinity of the Grafton bridge.
Further downstream good size bream were taken around Cowper, and area from which we get few reports, as well a good flathead.
Browns Rocks came good with a flathead of 780g taken by young Chris Heritage but the best was the 3.1kg catch by Ian McKenzie who fished offshore at Black Rock.
Quite a few of this week's pelagics were taken at Black Rock.
Steve and Ross, visitors from Narrabri, fished north, with Steve landing a mahi mahi of 13.6kg and Rodd a spanish mackerel of 12.4kg.
Best from the north side was the 18kg bar mackerel taken by Jerry Cozer who fished off Woody, other good catches from the area included the 14.8kg bar mackerel and a 2.4 teraglin taken by Peter Clouff from Dubbo and the 8kg spotted mackerel caught by Dan Steel.
Dan Pianti continues to do well with a spottie of 5.2kg and a barrie of 9kg, while Dan Roe scored a spottie of 5.8kg and a spaniard of 9kg.
On the south side, Bart Field had a 6kg tuna off Shelley while Shane Johnson had a spaniard of 16.8kg off Red Cliff with the reef fish, Glen Perry had a snapper of 3.6kg off Brooms Head, but the best was the 6.27kg catch taken by Mark Lennox of Armidale who fished Black Rock.
All the jewfish weighed in were taken offshore - Rowan Stanfield with a catch of 9.35kg, Jessie Bamford with one of 6.36kg off Wooli, and the best, 10.kg landed by Rick Young off Woody.
In the estuary, blackfish are continuing to appear in better numbers.
Terry Daly continued his run of weigh-ins with a fish of 1.084kg taken on the gantry wall, where John Cashel landed his of 1.044kg.
The occasional whiting can still be picked up in Oyster Channel although this week's 330g catch by Judy Cleary was taken on the main beach at Iluka.
And Browns Rocks has produced several good mangrove jack this week.
The best 3.17kg was landed by Ned Reynolds from Evans Head and Ron Kelok from Butterwick one of 1.85kg.
And although the river prawning season is about over, there is now a good run of blue swimmer and mud crabs available.
FISH OF THE YEAR
BIGGEST FISH IN 2019
Species
Weight
Angler
Species
Weight
Angler
Bream
1.410
4/4/19
Jared Lewis
Mt Cotton
Jewfish
15.500
3/2/19
Warren Dawson
Iluka
Whiting
0.530
28/2/19
Allan Hepper
Woombah
Snapper
6.600
14/3/19
Kendal Dowley
Tabulam
Flathead
7.000
25/4/19
Gary Wyatt
Iluka
Pelagic
Cobia
31.600
25/4/19
Lochie Tarmore
Tailor
3.200
14/2/19
Kerrie Gunst
Hendra (Q)
Bass
1.632
7/3/19
Gordon Barton
Lawrence
Blackfish
1.516
28/3/19
Terry Daly
Yamba
Other edible species
Pearl pearch
3.200
28/3/19
Ian Johns
Iluka
WEEKLY WINNERS
Species
Wt (kg)
Location
Gear
Angler
Bream
0.680
Grafton Bridge
Rod/reel
worm
Tony Billin
Grafton
Whiting
0.330
Iluka Beach
Worm
Judy Cleary
Iluka
Flathead
3.100
Black Rock
Rod/reel
mullet
Ian McKenzie
Iluka
Tailor
-
-
-
-
Blackfish
1.084
Gantry wall
Rod/reel
black weed
Terry Daly
Yamba
Jewfish
10.000
off Woody Head
Rod/reel
lure
Rick Young
Iluka
Snapper
6.270
Black Rock
Rod/reel
plastic lure
Mark Blennox
Armidale
Pelagic
Bar mackeral
18.000
Black Rock
Handline
blue pilchard
Jerry Cozer
Iluka
Bass
-
-
-
-
Other edible species
Mangrove jack
3.170
Browns Rocks
Rod/reel
herring
Ned Reynolds
Evans Head