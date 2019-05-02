Menu
WHAT A BEAUTY: Ross is thrilled after catching this 13kg spanish mackerel.
Fishing

Catches starting to look healthier

by Dick Richards
2nd May 2019 10:00 AM
FISHING results during the past week have shown a healthy improvement.

Most of the weigh-ins were taken offshore, but there was still plenty of activity in the estuary to satisfy most anglers.

In the estuary, there were only a few bream weighed in, although there were reports of catches being made right throughout the system.

This week, most of the weigh-ins were taken well upstream, with Tony Billin of South Grafton picking up fish between 640g and 680g in the vicinity of the Grafton bridge.

Further downstream good size bream were taken around Cowper, and area from which we get few reports, as well a good flathead.

Browns Rocks came good with a flathead of 780g taken by young Chris Heritage but the best was the 3.1kg catch by Ian McKenzie who fished offshore at Black Rock.

Quite a few of this week's pelagics were taken at Black Rock.

Steve with a nearly 14kg Mahi Mahi at caught on a recent trip outside.
Steve and Ross, visitors from Narrabri, fished north, with Steve landing a mahi mahi of 13.6kg and Rodd a spanish mackerel of 12.4kg.

Best from the north side was the 18kg bar mackerel taken by Jerry Cozer who fished off Woody, other good catches from the area included the 14.8kg bar mackerel and a 2.4 teraglin taken by Peter Clouff from Dubbo and the 8kg spotted mackerel caught by Dan Steel.

Dan Pianti continues to do well with a spottie of 5.2kg and a barrie of 9kg, while Dan Roe scored a spottie of 5.8kg and a spaniard of 9kg.

On the south side, Bart Field had a 6kg tuna off Shelley while Shane Johnson had a spaniard of 16.8kg off Red Cliff with the reef fish, Glen Perry had a snapper of 3.6kg off Brooms Head, but the best was the 6.27kg catch taken by Mark Lennox of Armidale who fished Black Rock.

All the jewfish weighed in were taken offshore - Rowan Stanfield with a catch of 9.35kg, Jessie Bamford with one of 6.36kg off Wooli, and the best, 10.kg landed by Rick Young off Woody.

In the estuary, blackfish are continuing to appear in better numbers.

Terry Daly continued his run of weigh-ins with a fish of 1.084kg taken on the gantry wall, where John Cashel landed his of 1.044kg.

The occasional whiting can still be picked up in Oyster Channel although this week's 330g catch by Judy Cleary was taken on the main beach at Iluka.

And Browns Rocks has produced several good mangrove jack this week.

The best 3.17kg was landed by Ned Reynolds from Evans Head and Ron Kelok from Butterwick one of 1.85kg.

And although the river prawning season is about over, there is now a good run of blue swimmer and mud crabs available.

FISH OF THE YEAR

BIGGEST FISH IN 2019

Species

Weight

Angler

Species

Weight

Angler

Bream

1.410

4/4/19

Jared Lewis

Mt Cotton

Jewfish

15.500

3/2/19

Warren Dawson

Iluka

Whiting

0.530

28/2/19

Allan Hepper

Woombah

Snapper

6.600

14/3/19

Kendal Dowley

Tabulam

Flathead

7.000

25/4/19

Gary Wyatt

Iluka

Pelagic

Cobia

31.600

25/4/19

Lochie Tarmore

Tailor

3.200

14/2/19

Kerrie Gunst

Hendra (Q)

Bass

1.632

7/3/19

Gordon Barton

Lawrence

Blackfish

1.516

28/3/19

Terry Daly

Yamba

Other edible species

Pearl pearch

3.200

28/3/19

Ian Johns

Iluka

WEEKLY WINNERS

Species

Wt (kg)

Location

Gear

Angler

Bream

0.680

Grafton Bridge

Rod/reel

worm

Tony Billin

Grafton

Whiting

0.330

Iluka Beach

Worm

Judy Cleary

Iluka

Flathead

3.100

Black Rock

Rod/reel

mullet

Ian McKenzie

Iluka

Tailor

-

-

-

-

Blackfish

1.084

Gantry wall

Rod/reel

black weed

Terry Daly

Yamba

Jewfish

10.000

off Woody Head

Rod/reel

lure

Rick Young

Iluka

Snapper

6.270

Black Rock

Rod/reel

plastic lure

Mark Blennox

Armidale

Pelagic

Bar mackeral

18.000

Black Rock

Handline

blue pilchard

Jerry Cozer

Iluka

Bass

-

-

-

-

Other edible species

Mangrove jack

3.170

Browns Rocks

Rod/reel

herring

Ned Reynolds

Evans Head

Grafton Daily Examiner

