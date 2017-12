Canon Dr Greg Jenks will be invested as the next Dean of Grafton on Tuesday.

DUE to illness, the installation of the new dean of the Christ Church Cathedral Grafton, Rev Canon Dr Greg Jenks has been postponed.

He was due to be installed tomorrow night at 6pm, however Parish sources say it will be delayed until he returns from sickness.

The installation will be held at a date to be advised.