Cathedral gets divine makeover

Grafton Anglican Parish administrator Roger Millard, Honorary Assistant Priest Reverend Camellia Flanagan and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis look up at the roof which will part of the work that a Sstate government grant will help restore at the Christchurch Cathedral.

IT HAS stood as the symbol of our city since 1884, but the Christ Church Cathedral needs help keeping out the Clarence's stormy weather.

In the first stage of repairs to the grand building, funding for the conservation work has been provided under the NSW Government's Heritage Grants Program.

Built in 1884, with the second stage completed in 1937, the building is constructed from local stone and bricks made from local clay using individual moulds.

As a consequence, the ability of the material to withstand harsh weather conditions is low compared to those used in the great cathedrals of the world.

The guttering design with the original building cannot cope with heavy rain, and water soaks into the porous bricks causing significant damage. Even bricks on the facade of the 1937 stage of construction are showing significant water damage.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the Anglican Parish of Grafton has been successful in its application under the program to the tune of $45,150 to assist with conservation works to redress water damage and rising damp which is compromising the integrity of the Cathedral building.

"The Cathedral is an iconic landmark in Grafton frequented not only by parishioners but tourists being one of the city's many buildings classified by the National Trust,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Administrator of the Grafton Anglican Parish, Roger Millard said the Dean and Chapter of the Cathedral and Council are thrilled to receive this grant.

"It is a huge responsibility looking after such an important heritage building for a small Parish and we are extremely grateful to the NSW Government for this assistance,” Mr Millard said.

"The project is just the start of many the Parish will need to undertake to conserve such a significant landmark.

"We may well look to the wider community... to assist in fund-raising for future projects as and when required,” he said.