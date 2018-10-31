Cathedral sprouts living colour for festival

THE Cathedral Festival of Flowers begins today at the Christ Church Cathedral in Grafton. This Jacaranda Festival event will bring a flurry of colour after hours of work to bring the floral display to life.

The theme for this year is The River, and will showcase the talents of local floral arrangers from throughout the Clarence Valley.

Organiser Leonie Roberts said this year the official opening was on Monday and it will go through until Saturday.

"We have 17 memorials, the ladies who do their usual displays have set up. I've got a boat that I'm including in some of mine.”

The Christ Church Cathedral is located on Duke St, Grafton.