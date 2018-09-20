Eight new schools for state’s southeast

An aerial of the 19ha parcel of land on Callaghan and Morgan roads, Narangba, bought by the Catholic Church.

WITH expectations of a population surge, the Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane has a pipeline of eight new schools to be opened over the next five years in southeast Queensland's booming growth corridors.

Through its Brisbane Catholic Education arm the church has so far this year has spent about $28 million buying sites in Narangba to the north and Flagstone City to the south to cater for young families moving into the new housing estates.

Brisbane Catholic Education communications manager John Phelan said the church targeted high growth areas for new prep to Year 12, primary and secondary coeducation schools.

"Our team is constantly looking for suitable land in areas that are experiencing rapid population increases, particularly around Brisbane and the Gold Coast," he said.

"We estimate that when they are at full capacity these new eight schools that will open in the next five years will cater for between 9000 and 10,000 students."

The school rollout will see:

● Two prep to Year 12 schools open in Bli Bli and Coomera next year;

● a primary school in Redbank Plains in 2020;

● secondary schools in Plainland, west of Brisbane, and Yarrabilba in 2021;

● a prep to Year 12 school in Narangba and a secondary school in Fitzgibbon in 2022;

● a prep to Year 12 school at Flagstone.

The schools will open with limited classes until the surrounding population increases while the sites will also potentially offer other services such as a church and a childcare centre.

Ray White Special Projects Andrew Burke and Matthew Fritzsche struck the latest two deals with the church paying $17,180,590 for a six-lot 18.98ha parcel on Callaghan and Morgan roads in Narangba.

The church also picked up a 12ha site at the Peet Limited $6.7 billion Flagstone City for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Burke said the Narangba deal covered six contiguous land parcels controlled by five owner-occupiers and one investor.

"We acted for the Catholic Church and we approached the owners," he said.

"It happened pretty smoothly and quickly. What you have guaranteed with the Catholic Church is that they're not going to be subject to development approvals and we know they have the financial capacity."

Mr Burke said the Flagstone deal stemmed from a five-week expressions of interest campaign.

"This is a landmark sale for future residents of Flagstone City. Catholic Education is a major provider of schooling across the country, so to have an institution offering Prep to Year 12 is a major drawcard for families," he said.

"Flagstone City will have everything a family could need. From medical and technology facilities, through to shopping and entertainment, there will be something for everyone.

"But too have such a high-profile education provider in the city could be the catalyst for families or couples planning a family to see Flagstone as a serious option to set up home in."

Catholic Education - one of the biggest providers in Australia - currently operates about 300 schools across Queensland catering for more than 70,000 students