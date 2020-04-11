Catholic Church’s holier than thou attitude stinks to high heaven

"Forgive me father, for I have sinned."

That's one of the defining catchphrases of the Catholic Church. Growing up in that faith it was something you uttered every time you went to confession, because you were the sinner, and the priest, who was standing in for Jesus, wasn't.

It's a practice that has only become more incredulous as time passes, the more the Catholic Church is exposed for being a team leader in harbouring and enabling perpetrators of child sexual abuse, the more hypocrisy that needs to be stomached.

What would Jesus do? was another popular question often posed by the men who towered over you wearing fancy garments and crosses around their necks.

So this week all that came rushing back as one of those high-profile men was released from prison on the grounds that a jury didn't do their job properly, so those holding higher positions of power had to rectify the legal consequences of that.

The legal system says the evidence presented during the trial didn't have enough mud for it to stick to deliver a guilty verdict. So, on legal grounds, he shouldn't have been convicted and imprisoned.

So when the Catholic Church and its vocal supporters were quick to trot out their well-worn term "persecution" to describe the man's ordeal, that also goes some way in illustrating how strong that holier than thou stench really is.

Within a landscape that has already aired the filthiest of laundry in a royal commission and more recently the ABC's gut-wrenching Revelation, the devoted go about preparing for another Easter in the bubble that is the Catholic Church. You have to wonder how much longer before the gig is up?

It was started by a man, and always run by men in a cloistered environment. Within that structure are men who are perpetrators and enablers of child sexual abuse who left a trail of children, mostly boys, who, if haven't already killed themselves, are living as broken adults. Their exposure to the teachings of the Catholic Church fostered a vulnerability that left them ripe for exploitation. The admiration felt and obedience expected by them was to be to their detriment.

This latest "victory" is nothing for the Catholic Church to celebrate nor is it the time to trot out moral platitudes. It's another badge of shame, a black stripe to be added to the flashy golden sleeves of those disciples of Jesus. Their model is broken, and the trail of repugnant, vile behaviour it carries can never be repented away.

What would Jesus do? Well if he wasn't scheduled to rise from his grave this Sunday, he'd be turning in it.

*If this article has raised any concerns call Lifeline 13 11 14