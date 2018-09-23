Menu
Truck rollover 10km east of Brooweena
Cattle escape after truck rollover west of Maryborough

Jessica Lamb
23rd Sep 2018

A MARYBOROUGH couple has been taken to hospital after a cattle truck rollover. 

The truck was carrying 13 head of cattle before it rolled along Maryborough Biggenden Rd, 10km east of Brooweena, about 11am.

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene to free the couple, who are in their 60s, from the wreck before paramedics transported them to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The couple's family and emergency personnel then turned their attention to trying to locate the 13 calves that had escaped from the cattle truck and ran from the scene of the accident. 

The Chronicle understands the man suffered minor lacerations and the woman complained of lower back pain.

The couple was travelling west towards Biggenden.

Maryborough Biggenden Rd was reduced to one lane for 20 minutes before reopening. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

