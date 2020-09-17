Menu
Brian Fahey of Winegrove was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was recognised for his offering of five heifers, three steers and a Charolais cow. The top of the offering was a 505kg Charolais-cross steer which topped the sale in its weight range at 374c/kg, grossing $1889.71. This steer is pictured post-sale with four of the vendor's heifer
Cattle numbers down at Grafton saleyards

Jarrard Potter
17th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THERE were 275 head yarded at the Grafton fat cattle sale on September 15, 2020.

There was a reduced yarding this week with 275 head yarded. Cows to processors sold fully firm. Cows to restockers were in high demand topping at 306.2c/kg, up 20-30c/kg on last week. Vealers were down 10c/kg, the main factor being quality related. Restockers were firm on last week.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • A/c K King sold Brangus Cross Steers 374.2 c/kg averaged 410kg – $1,534.22p/hd
  • A/c Edwards Livestock sold Brahman Cows 275.2 c/kg averaged 570kg – $1,568.64p/hd
  • A/c Farmer Pastoral sold a Santa Cross Cow 265c/kg weighed 520kg – $1,378.00
  • A/c R & C Killen sold a Brangus Cross Cow 292.2c/kg weighed 420kg – $1,227.24
  • A/c K King sold Droughtmaster Cross Vealer Heifers 402.2c/kg averaged 247.5kg – $995.45p/hd
  • A/c GR Lenz sold Angus Vealer Steers 500c/kg averaged 165kg – $825.00p/hd
  • A/c Jada Blackadder sold an Angus Vealer Steer 532.2c/kg weighed 135kg – $718.47

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 275 cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. Not enough bullocks for an accurate quote. Feeder steers sold fully firm with the tops making 376c/kg. Heavy cows to the processor were unchanged topping at 276c/kg to average 258c/kg. Restocker cows were much dearer with these cows back to the paddock selling fully from 260c/kg to 308c/kg. Weaners were very strong again with light weight weaner steers selling to 510c/kg and weaner heifers to 500c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS

  • B T Fahey feeder steers sold to 376c/kg weighed 505kg to return $1890/hd
  • Coombadjha Trust steers sold to 295c/kg weighed 530kg to return $1533/hd
  • Jikero Partnership heifers sold to 340c/kg weighed 420kg to return $1420/hd
  • D C & L J Essex sold to 270c/kg weighed 528kg to return $1414/hd
  • A D & M L Scott cows sold to 268c/kg weighed 534kg to return $1415/hd
  • B T Fahey cows sold to 268c/kg weighed 575kg to return $1526/hd
  • D J & J M Smith Angus cows sold to 308c/kg weighed 394kg to return $1260/hd
  • G R & J A Pigg sold to 274c/kg weighed 425kg to return $1157/hd
  • Kroehnert Partnership weaner steers sold to 458c/kg weighed 227kg to return $1034/hd
  • D C & L J Essex Brangus steers sold to 478c/kg weighed 170kg to return $829/hd
  • G R & R T J Winter Angus steers sold to 560c/kg weighed 130kg to return $730/hd
Grafton Daily Examiner

