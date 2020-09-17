Cattle numbers down at Grafton saleyards

Brian Fahey of Winegrove was selected as the Vendor of the Week at this week's prime cattle sale in Grafton. The vendor was recognised for his offering of five heifers, three steers and a Charolais cow. The top of the offering was a 505kg Charolais-cross steer which topped the sale in its weight range at 374c/kg, grossing $1889.71. This steer is pictured post-sale with four of the vendor's heifer

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THERE were 275 head yarded at the Grafton fat cattle sale on September 15, 2020.

There was a reduced yarding this week with 275 head yarded. Cows to processors sold fully firm. Cows to restockers were in high demand topping at 306.2c/kg, up 20-30c/kg on last week. Vealers were down 10c/kg, the main factor being quality related. Restockers were firm on last week.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

A/c K King sold Brangus Cross Steers 374.2 c/kg averaged 410kg – $1,534.22p/hd

A/c Edwards Livestock sold Brahman Cows 275.2 c/kg averaged 570kg – $1,568.64p/hd

A/c Farmer Pastoral sold a Santa Cross Cow 265c/kg weighed 520kg – $1,378.00

A/c R & C Killen sold a Brangus Cross Cow 292.2c/kg weighed 420kg – $1,227.24

A/c K King sold Droughtmaster Cross Vealer Heifers 402.2c/kg averaged 247.5kg – $995.45p/hd

A/c GR Lenz sold Angus Vealer Steers 500c/kg averaged 165kg – $825.00p/hd

A/c Jada Blackadder sold an Angus Vealer Steer 532.2c/kg weighed 135kg – $718.47

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

A TOTAL of 275 cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. Not enough bullocks for an accurate quote. Feeder steers sold fully firm with the tops making 376c/kg. Heavy cows to the processor were unchanged topping at 276c/kg to average 258c/kg. Restocker cows were much dearer with these cows back to the paddock selling fully from 260c/kg to 308c/kg. Weaners were very strong again with light weight weaner steers selling to 510c/kg and weaner heifers to 500c/kg.

SALE HIGHLIGHTS