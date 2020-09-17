Cattle numbers down at Grafton saleyards
Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents
THERE were 275 head yarded at the Grafton fat cattle sale on September 15, 2020.
There was a reduced yarding this week with 275 head yarded. Cows to processors sold fully firm. Cows to restockers were in high demand topping at 306.2c/kg, up 20-30c/kg on last week. Vealers were down 10c/kg, the main factor being quality related. Restockers were firm on last week.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
- A/c K King sold Brangus Cross Steers 374.2 c/kg averaged 410kg – $1,534.22p/hd
- A/c Edwards Livestock sold Brahman Cows 275.2 c/kg averaged 570kg – $1,568.64p/hd
- A/c Farmer Pastoral sold a Santa Cross Cow 265c/kg weighed 520kg – $1,378.00
- A/c R & C Killen sold a Brangus Cross Cow 292.2c/kg weighed 420kg – $1,227.24
- A/c K King sold Droughtmaster Cross Vealer Heifers 402.2c/kg averaged 247.5kg – $995.45p/hd
- A/c GR Lenz sold Angus Vealer Steers 500c/kg averaged 165kg – $825.00p/hd
- A/c Jada Blackadder sold an Angus Vealer Steer 532.2c/kg weighed 135kg – $718.47
Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents
A TOTAL of 275 cattle were yarded at Grafton this week. Not enough bullocks for an accurate quote. Feeder steers sold fully firm with the tops making 376c/kg. Heavy cows to the processor were unchanged topping at 276c/kg to average 258c/kg. Restocker cows were much dearer with these cows back to the paddock selling fully from 260c/kg to 308c/kg. Weaners were very strong again with light weight weaner steers selling to 510c/kg and weaner heifers to 500c/kg.
SALE HIGHLIGHTS
- B T Fahey feeder steers sold to 376c/kg weighed 505kg to return $1890/hd
- Coombadjha Trust steers sold to 295c/kg weighed 530kg to return $1533/hd
- Jikero Partnership heifers sold to 340c/kg weighed 420kg to return $1420/hd
- D C & L J Essex sold to 270c/kg weighed 528kg to return $1414/hd
- A D & M L Scott cows sold to 268c/kg weighed 534kg to return $1415/hd
- B T Fahey cows sold to 268c/kg weighed 575kg to return $1526/hd
- D J & J M Smith Angus cows sold to 308c/kg weighed 394kg to return $1260/hd
- G R & J A Pigg sold to 274c/kg weighed 425kg to return $1157/hd
- Kroehnert Partnership weaner steers sold to 458c/kg weighed 227kg to return $1034/hd
- D C & L J Essex Brangus steers sold to 478c/kg weighed 170kg to return $829/hd
- G R & R T J Winter Angus steers sold to 560c/kg weighed 130kg to return $730/hd