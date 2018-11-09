Menu
Crime

Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
9th Nov 2018 4:00 AM | Updated: 6:31 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON mother was caught red-handed with suspected stolen copper wire after pulling up in a taxi at a recycle business as police made enquiries about a spate of copper thefts.

Serama May Lambert, 42, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police officers were at Queensland Metal Recyclers in relation to a spate of copper thefts on October 22 when a taxi pulled up with Lambert and a juvenile as passengers with a back-pack containing 40kg of copper wiring in the boot.

"When they questioned the defendant about the possession, she said she was dropping it off for a friend," Ms Lane said.

Serama May Lambert, 42, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of receiving tainted property - copper wiring.
She said Lambert told police a friend, Adam Thomas, had dropped the wire off at her place days prior and told her if she traded it, she could keep half the money.

Recycled mixed copper wire is worth $5 to $7 per kilo in Australia.

The court heard the mother of two had a conviction for a similar offence in 2010 where she received a fine.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Lambert to 90 hours community service and a conviction was recorded.

Her co-accused was scheduled to appear in court yesterday for his charges, but failed to appear. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

