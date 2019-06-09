Cause behind fatal plane crash revealed

The right wing which separated from the Cessna 210, resulting in a rapid loss of control. Picture: ATSB

The right wing which separated from the Cessna 210, resulting in a rapid loss of control. Picture: ATSB

THE cause of the fatal plane crash which killed two men in Mount Isa has been revealed.

An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau found the right wing to the Cessna 210, carrying two Thomson Aviation pilots on May 26, separated from the plane "resulting in a rapid loss of control".

The plane was 1 hour 40 minutes in its flight, about 25km north east of Mount Isa Airport.

Further technical examinations confirmed the plane's wing spar, the main structural member of the wing, fractured due to fatigue cracking.

"The ATSB has notified the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, the US National Transportation Safety Board, the aircraft manufacturer and operator of the initial finding of fatigue cracking with the wing spar carry-through structure," ATSB Executive Director Nat Nagy said.

"The ATSB is working closely with those parties to ensure the continued safe operation of the aircraft type."

The Thomson Aviation Cessna 210 which crashed in Mount Isa, killing two men. Picture: Thomson Aviation

The Cessna 210, built in 1976 had flown more than 12,000 flight hours and had been conducting a geological survey about 200 feet above ground level at the time of the crash.

The plane had been modified for geological survey work and been fitted with approved integral wing tip fuel tank and non-standard engine and propeller modifications.

Thomson Aviation director Paul Rogerson previously told the Townsville Bulletin he was "devastated" by the deaths of the two pilots.

He said the company was supporting the families of the two men killed.

It is understood the two men were not from the Mount Isa region.