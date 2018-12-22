Menu
SLOW GOING: Bumper to bumper traffic on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie this morning.
Cause of Bruce Highway traffic jams near Gympie explained

JOSH PRESTON
21st Dec 2018 5:18 PM
MAJOR $32 million Bruce Highway developments are coming to the Gympie region in the new year, but separate works at Scotchy Pocket have left motorists in a jam this week.

Motorists travelling in both directions on the Highway experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic this morning while private developers continued works on the Lindley's Lane intersection, which began in July.

A TMR spokeswoman confirmed traffic controllers were working "while repairs are undertaken in preparation for the holiday break".

"The works are being undertaken by a private developer and involve installing dedicated right and left-turn lanes into the Lindley's Lane intersection," the spokeswoman said.

"Acceleration lanes will also be provided for motorists to safely merge with highway traffic from the side roads.

"When completed, right-turn movements from Lindley's Lane will be restricted and a U-turn facility provided north of the intersection."

The spokeswoman said all roadwork sites would be closed for the next two weeks, and some reduced speed limits "may remain in place for motorist safety".

"Motorists should observe the reduced roadworks speed limit of 60km/h over the break," she said.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman confirmed no roadworks would be performed over Christmas and activity would be restricted exclusively to "maintenance when required".

