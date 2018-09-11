Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are currently responding to an incident at a construction site on Whitehorse Road, Box Hill. Picture: David Caird
Emergency services are currently responding to an incident at a construction site on Whitehorse Road, Box Hill. Picture: David Caird
News

Cause of fatal Box Hill crane accident revealed

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Sep 2018 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CAUSE of a fatal crane accident in Melbourne's east has been revealed days after a man died when a load of concrete fell on workers.

A fault with a key component of the crane likely contributed to the accident, according to WorkSafe investigators.

"The component which we believe contributed to this incident is an integral part of the hoist rope system on most cranes," WorkSafe's health and safety director Paul Fowler said.

The Raimondi hammerhead tower crane, owned by Clark Cranes, dropped a kibble of concrete onto three workers after midday on September 6.

Shaun Burns, aged in his 40s, died in the horror accident.

Shaun Burns, who dies when a crane dropped a load of cement onto him in Box Hill
Shaun Burns, who dies when a crane dropped a load of cement onto him in Box Hill

Another construction worker, aged in his 20s, sustained life-threatening injuries and another was treated for minor injuries.

Clark Cranes has been ordered to cease all crane-related work until a safety audit is completed.

The company owns the crane which threatened to collapse onto homes and businesses in Richmond in July.

It currently has 65 Raimondi cranes operating in Victoria.

Emergency service workers are seen at the scene of an accident at a construction site in Box Hill. AAP James Ross
Emergency service workers are seen at the scene of an accident at a construction site in Box Hill. AAP James Ross

Crane operators have been urged to check their machines.

"While there is no reason at this point to suggest this may be faulty on any other crane, a tragic incident such as the one which occurred on Thursday should prompt all crane owners and operators to inspect each and every crane in the state," Mr Fowler said.

He added crane operators should review their work systems to ensure loads were not suspended or moved above workers.

Related Items

box hill crane accident melbourne

Top Stories

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News ON NOVEMBER 30 last year, Daniel took his own life, and on the anniversary of his death, his mum Michele is asking everyone to wear their heart on their sleeve.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:46 PM
    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Council News Three things coming up at council

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    Offbeat Today in history: 50 years since two-hour parking enforced

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear partners can track them.

    Local Partners