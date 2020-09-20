Cause of South Grafton Bunnings blaze revealed

Emergency services were quick to respond to a fire at Bunnings Warehouse South Grafton. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton

A QUICK response from fire crews to a blaze at Bunnings Warehouse at South Grafton last night prevented a potential disaster.

Just before 5:30pm, Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Grafton responded to reports of a pallet fire at Bunnings Warehouse, South Grafton.

After they arrived crews called for more resources to assist with the incident, after noticing large volumes of smoke and multiple pallets of paint were on fire.

Fire and Rescue 306 Grafton Deputy Captain Chris Rumpf said when fire crews arrived they discovered a light had arced out, which had thrown sparks from the ceiling onto pallets of paint which had then caught fire.

"Once we arrived we had multiple crews in breathing apparatus enter Bunnings and we successful put out the fire fairly quickly," he said.

"We then had to get a number of forklifts and bring down some pallets from the upper decks and make sure everything was out."

Glenugie 1, Southhampton 1B and Grafton City 7 Rural Fire Service units responded to the fire at Bunnings in support of Fire and Rescue units South Grafton 307, Grafton 306 and Hazmat.

Firefighters on scene worked quickly to extinguish the fire and stop any spread, however there has been some damage to the building.

"They've had a bit of stock loss, and there was water damage throughout the store as the sprinkler system went off though lucky they've got most of their stock off the ground and on pallets," Deputy Capt Rumpf said.

"Three bays were affected by both water and fire damage.

"Once we got the fire out we activated their extraction fans to get most of the smoke out of the building and we undertook atmosphere monitoring just to make sure if was safe for everybody to go back in."

All staff and customers were evacuated from the building as the store was open at the time. No injuries were reported, however NSW Police and NSW Ambulance were also on scene.