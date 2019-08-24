Causley Fresh shows way to Gate to Plate

GROCERY FAMILY: Jess Causley with her children. The Causley family are huge supporters of Gate to Plate and Clarence Valley produce.

THE Clarence Valley's long-running cult cuisine event Gate to Plate is about celebrating all the best food produced in the region, and when it comes to gathering and presenting the valleys' bounty to consumers, few people are more qualified than Karl and Jess Causley.

Since 2001, when the couple took over management of a grocery business that had run since about 1978, Causley Fresh has evolved into a family business in the truest sense of one in which all family members participate and benefit.

"Our children often get involved in the business,” Ms Causley said from behind the counter at their Grafton store.

"It's good experience for them and I think customers trust that we only sell food we would eat as a family.

"So, I guess through our business, we show people who we really are as a family by sharing the food we get excited about at home.”

Causley Fresh is once again showing how serious it is about promoting locally produce by continuing to support the Gate to Plate as a major business sponsor.

Rod Watters, chairman of The Gallery Foundation, the fundraising organisation which hosts the Gate to Plate events, said the group was delighted to be working with the Causley family again.

"They are such great supporters of food culture in the Clarence,” Mr Watters said.

"Our chefs have handed Karl Causley a mighty shopping list and I can't wait to see and taste the results.”

This September, the best food grown in the Clarence will be showcased in a lavish long lunch prepared by the region's two most exciting chefs: Zac Roberts at Karrikin and Charly Prétet of The French Pan Tree.

Event co-ordinator Phil Nicholas said sold more than half of the seats for the 2019 Bendigo Bank Gate to Plate Long Lunch has already been sold.

Mr Nicholas said it was a great-value experience at $165 per person given the number of courses and wines served during the event which runs over several hours.

"I'd recommend people secure their tickets soon to avoid missing out as has been the case in previous years,” he said.

The 2019 Bendigo Bank Gate to Plate Long Lunch will be held on Sunday, September 29, at the Grafton Barn. For more event details and ticket links, visit https://gatetoplate.com.au/