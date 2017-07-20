Caution as slippery surface found on Grafton roads

POLICE and RMS are warning drivers to take extra care while driving into Grafton this morning.

Police said they had received reports of cars slipping on the road between the Ryan Street roundabout and the racecourse in Grafton before 6am this morning, and a substance was found to be on the road surface.

Fire Rescue NSW are on the scene cleaning up the unknown substance, and it is hoped it will be clear before the morning rush hour.

Police advise drivers to reduce speed and exercise caution while the substance is cleaned up.