CBD CCTV finally here

A PROGRAM to install CCTV cameras in the CBD of Grafton has now arrived, with the Clarence Chamber of Commerce distributing the security packs as of today.

The Federal Government grant for South Grafton CBD, Grafton CBD and Ulmarra was originally announced in 2017 and will involve the distribution of three cameras and one hard drive to 160 businesses.

The $200,000 grant for CCTV cameras was an attempt make Grafton safer and act as a deterrent to those thinking about committing a crime.

While the cameras themselves are free, installation costs were to be covered by the businesses themselves, meaning they had to engage the appropriate qualified installers.

Phill Belletty of the Clarence Chamber of Commerce had been working in conjunction with Coffs Clarence Police Local Area Command and Clarence Valley Council to ensure the best outcome for the businesses that are participating.

"It is critical that the cameras are installed correctly and we want to get as reasonable coverage as possible,” he said.

"The installers will look at appropriate positions to ensure that there is coverage on the main streets, so it must be done by someone qualified.”

The chamber has made sure there will be flow-on effects to the local economy by procuring all materials from inside the Clarence Valley and they are calling for more expressions of interest.

"We are keeping it local, so all the cameras will be bought locally and installed by qualified local people,” he said.

All those people who had previously registered their interest in the scheme would be notified and there was potential for the program to expand to other areas outside the CBD, with selected businesses in industrial areas and other parts of Grafton potentially able to participate.

"The message we want to get out there is that even if you hadn't put an expression in previously, talk to the chamber and we will get you the information needed to participate.”