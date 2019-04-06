CBD no place for a playground: Council

EVENT SPACE: Market Square is a space for events and ceremonies in Grafton.

GRAFTON residents might be dreaming of a set of swings or a slide at Market Square or Memorial Park, but council was adamant it was not on the way.

Clarence Valley Council open spaces co-ordinator David Sutton said Grafton CBD parks were used for community events and a playground would be a "competing activity”.

"The parks within that main CBD area have a different use. They are not really a children's play space, they are more of a ceremonial park or an event park,” he said.

"Not necessarily a place you would gather for a playground.

"If you try to put a playground in there it would be a competing activity to what is already happening in Memorial Park or Market Square.”

Cr Sutton said the council's current planning completed in July 2015 ensured the distribution of parks based on population and available land.