CBD real estate: Three-bedroom homes for under $300k

With rental prices continuing to go up – some as high as the typical mortgage repayment – is it time you and the family to consider buying in the Grafton area instead? We’ve compiled a list of three-bedroom homes currently for sale for less than $300,000.

104 Armidale Road, South Grafton

Situated in a highly convenient location, close to schools and shopping facilities, 104 Armidale Street in South Grafton is the ideal opportunity for first home buyers and savvy investors alike. Entirely flood free and with side access, the 626 square meter block is surprisingly spacious and practical. More information

104 Armidale Street, South Grafton includes a pool.

66 Villiers Street, Grafton

High ceilings and ornate cornices mixed with spacious rooms and carpet floors are indicative of homes of this age. The kitchen to the rear opens into the dining to overlook the spacious backyard. On a block that is extremely flat and approx. 652m2 in size it offers access to the rear via the garage and carport. More information

66 Villiers Street, Grafton features loads of space.

12 Clarence Street, Grafton

The home itself has 3 bedrooms all with brand-new carpet plus a sunroom/office and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and a door leading to the main bathroom. Other features of the property include 3 new air conditioners, fresh paint throughout and an open plan dining/living area that is serviced by a fireplace. More information

12 Clarence Street, Grafton features a large backyard.

152 Turf Street, Grafton

The functional floor-plan features: a large living room leading into the formal dining room, the kitchen with plenty of storage space, three nicely sized bedrooms, a large main bathroom, and extensive under-house storage. The low maintenance backyard is secure and offers plenty of room for kids and pets to play. Side vehicle access to the rear yard is another great bonus and provides entry to the caravan port. More information

152 Turf Street, Grafton offers a low-maintenance backyard.

139 Bent Street, South Grafton

A brilliant family home in the heart of South Grafton, perfectly located close to schools, shops and eateries. The versatile floor-plan features three bedrooms – all with walk-in wardrobes, the master enjoys an en-suite, a spacious living room with a slow combustion fireplace, a formal dining area with built-in shelving, a lovely timber kitchen with walk-in pantry, and a combined main bathroom and laundry. More information

139 Bent Street, South Grafton is a brilliant family home.

290 Bent Street, South Grafton

With a delightfully private front porch, hidden from street view by established gardens, inside you will find all living spaces on the one level. The only steps on the property are at the back door however if need be there is plenty of space to build a ramp to suit your needs. More information

290 Bent Street, South Grafton is hidden from street view by established gardens.

34 Maxwell Avenue, South Grafton

This low maintenance brick home has polished timber floors throughout and has been freshly painted with new window blinds installed, hosting 3 good sized bedroom & tidy bathroom and kitchen. More information

34 Maxwell Avenue, South Grafton is a low-maintenance brick home.

32 Maxwell Avenue, South Grafton

This property is located on South Hill well out of flood with peaceful rural views over the vacant paddocks across the back. The current vendors have refreshed the home leaving nothing to be done just move in and enjoy, freshly painted with new light fittings and ceiling fans, all four bedrooms are of good size with the bathroom and separate toilet positioned close by. More information

32 Maxwell Avenue, South Grafton is well out of flood with peaceful rural views.

26 Spring Street, South Grafton

Three bedrooms with the added benefit of a sleep-out, along with the widespread living room gives ample space for a family, whether it be the new owners or tenants. Side access to backyard gives options for shedding should the new owner require. More Information

26 Spring Street, South Grafton has ample space for the family.

134 Dobie Street, Grafton

It’s currently the cheapest house in Grafton and perfectly positioned opposite the Showgrounds. Let’s be honest. It needs a makeover, but the living areas are spacious. Hardwood timber flooring throughout is sought after by renovators and rooms like the bathroom could easily be renovated cheaply to get the desired result. More information