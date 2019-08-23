Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trad has been hammered the last few days by LNP members
Trad has been hammered the last few days by LNP members
Politics

CCC chair signals timeline for Trad matter

by Sarah Vogler
23rd Aug 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACKIE Trad's political future will continue to hang in the balance for at least the next two weeks with the state's corruption watchdog revealing it is determining whether or not it will launch an investigation.

Crime and Corruption Chair Alan MacSporran this morning faced questions before a parliamentary committee about the assessment of the Deputy Premier and her family's Woolloongabba investment property purchase.

"I think the time for the completion of the assessment … will be in the next couple of weeks," Mr MacSporran told the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee hearing.

"There's just a couple of loose ends that need to be tied up before we can reveal the results of our assessment."

The Government has been sweating on the results of the assessment with Ms Trad promising to stand aside should the CCC investigate.

The matter saw both Ms Trad and the Premier take heavy fire over the ongoing integrity saga.

It is set to cause ructions at this weekend's Labor conference with the CFMEU floating potentially moving against Ms Trad.

Other Left unions have distanced themselves from any such action, pledging to back Ms Trad should her future be raised.

More Stories

ccc jackie trad labor party queensland government

Top Stories

    Council celebrates record year for DA approvals

    premium_icon Council celebrates record year for DA approvals

    Council News After a record breaking $127 million financial year for DA approvals in the Clarence Valley the indicators show this year could be even bigger.

    RV camping will boost village once highway bypass opens

    premium_icon RV camping will boost village once highway bypass opens

    Council News Eight RV camping sites will put village on RV camping map

    New recruits set to join Coffs/Clarence PD ranks

    premium_icon New recruits set to join Coffs/Clarence PD ranks

    News Find out how many new police our district will receive

    Desperate public hospitals bill dead people

    premium_icon Desperate public hospitals bill dead people

    News Public hospitals are earning $1.6 billion a year for 'free' services