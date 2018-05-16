Menu
CCC charge contractor over Ipswich council investigation

16th May 2018 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM

THE Crime and Corruption Commission have charged a 15th person in relation to the ongoing Ipswich City Council investigation.

A 60-year-old man from Victoria was today served with a Notice to Appear in Court following an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) investigation into an Ipswich City Council matter.

The man will face one charge of official corruption and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on  June 13 2018.

The CCC will allege in court that the man provided corrupt payments, totalling $104,000, related to contracts for Ipswich City Council during 2012 and 2013.

The CCC charged former CEO Carl Wulff and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge on April 18 2018 relating to the same matter.

Both intend to fight the charges.

As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further.

The CCC is an independent agency combating major crime and reducing corruption for the benefit of the Queensland community.

