Top cop cleared over misconduct claims

The Crime and Corruption Commission has completed its investigation into allegations against Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon, relating to the probe into Daniel Morcombe’s disappearance. File picture

QUEENSLAND'S corruption watchdog has dismissed claims of misconduct against one of Queensland's top cops after an exhaustive investigation.

The Crime and Corruption Commission says it has completed its investigation into allegations against Assistant Commissioner Mike Condon.

These included claims of possible police misconduct, corrupt conduct and criminal conduct, including perjury, relating to Operation Bravo Vista, the Queensland Police Service's investigation into the disappearance of Daniel Morcombe and subsequent evidence given at the coronial inquest.

"Based on all the material examined and the broader investigation, the CCC has determined there is insufficient grounds for the consideration of any criminal prosecution or disciplinary proceedings in relation to the allegations,'' it said.

The matter, which spent eight months with Ethical Standards Command and then a further nine months with the CCC, held up the Coroner releasing his findings.

The CCC said that in December 2016, it received and assessed multiple allegations and referred them to the QPS Ethical Standards Command to deal with, subject to the CCC's monitoring role.

As a result of the inquiries made by ESC and additional information provided to the CCC, the CCC determined in September 2017 to assume responsibility for the investigation of some of the allegations.

"During the CCC's investigation, further information was received which contained fresh allegations against QPS officers,'' a spokesman said.

"These allegations were included in the CCC's investigation. CCC investigators examined a large volume of electronic data obtained from the QPS and Public Safety Business Agency (PSBA), QPS diary entries and emails, audit reports from QPS computer systems, conducted 35 interviews (with current and former police officers from the QPS and interstate jurisdictions) and reviewed interviews conducted by the ESC during their original investigation.''

The long delays in the investigation led to Daniel's father Bruce Morcombe blasting the CCC for a "cone of silence'' around the marathon probe.

The claims related to the final part of Daniel's inquest, which is scrutinising the police response in Queensland's biggest murder.

The State Coroner will now be able to set a date for his findings.