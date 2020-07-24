Menu
CCC issues finding in Ipswich mayor complaint

by Hayden Johnson
24th Jul 2020 4:58 PM
THE Crime and Corruption Commission has dismissed allegations of corruption levelled against Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding.

The revelation comes after The Courier-Mail revealed a complaint was lodged to the watchdog alleging Cr Harding unlawfully obtained an audio file of a court appearance by her challenger David Martin, who pleaded guilty to theft, in 2010.

Cr Harding maintained her innocence.

A spokesman for the CCC has now confirmed a complaint had been lodged and considered.

"Following an assessment of the complaint, the CCC determined not to investigate this matter as there was insufficient evidence to raise a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct as alleged in the complaint," he said.

The audio was recorded when Mr Martin appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in April 2010 after being charged with Unauthorised Dealing with Shop Goods worth $140 from Bunnings Warehouse.

The audio was circulated widely on social media during the Ipswich mayoral election campaign.

Cr Harding said she welcomed "the scrutiny of my conduct during the election campaign and while in office".

"All elected representatives should be scrutinised, it is an essential element of a robust democracy," she said.

"Ipswich deserves a Mayor that is a fit and proper person.

"I published my National Police Certificate, my Queensland Police Person History and my CV on my campaign website to give the people of Ipswich as much information about me and my character as possible."

Mr Martin acknowledged the CCC's decision.

"I hope it draws a line in the sand and the city can stop living in the past," he said.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as CCC issues finding in Ipswich mayor complaint

