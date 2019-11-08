CCTV captures grandmother’s terrifying shooting

CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment six armed offenders attempted to storm a grandmother's home before shooting her in the face.

Sheryl Hendy, 52, was at home at Morayfield, north of Brisbane, with her daughter and granddaughter on Wednesday night when the intruders stormed the property about 10pm.

A bullet was shot through the front door, striking Ms Hendy in the face.

She was left in a serious condition and a neighbour found her drifting in and out of consciousness.

Shooting victim, 52-year-old Sheryl Ann Hendy.

She remained in a stable condition on Friday morning, a Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital spokeswoman said.

Footage captured by a neighbour CCTV set-up shows the group sprinting away from the home on Hargrave Street.

A car pulls up in the street and the shadowy figures on film climb into the vehicle before it flees the scene of the crime.

Police believe the situation may be a case of mistaken identity and detectives continue to investigate.

CCTV footage captures the moment six people approach the house of a Morayfield grandmother before she is shot in the face. Picture: 9 News Brisbane

A neighbour said he found her on the ground inside her house next door after the gunshot.

"It's been playing on my mind a bit this morning," the man, who did not want to be named, said.

"I found her. She was responsive but in and out of it."

The man said the neighbourhood is usually "trouble free". His partner added it was normally a quiet street.

The victim was described as a kind woman, well-known to her neighbours.

Police investigate at a crime scene where a 52 year-old woman shot in the face through her front door, Hargrave St, Morayfield. Photographer: Liam Kidston

"She wouldn't hurt a fly," the neighbour said.

"She would do anything for you."

He would not speculate on the motive behind the shooting.

Across the road, another neighbour said he was woken by the gunshot.

"I heard this loud crash," he said.

"It was only in the morning that I realised it was a gunshot."

The man said he frequently saw people coming and going from the unit block.