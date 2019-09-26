CCTV footage captures youth in op shop theft

This was the sign that greeted Grafton Anglican Op Shop customers on Thursday after an overnight robbery of the premises.

This was the sign that greeted Grafton Anglican Op Shop customers on Thursday after an overnight robbery of the premises. Tim Howard

GRAFTON'S Anglican Op Shop has once again been targeted, this time by robbers who stole the shop's safe during a robbery on Wednesday night.

A parish warden said one or possibly two young people broke into the building and left with the safe, which contained the day's cash takings.

She said the building had good CCTV footage of the people robbing the shop, which could help police identify the person or people who took part.

She said the CCTV first picked up young people casing the building around 8pm, but it was not until after 11pm the break in began.

"It was all over at 3am when the footage showed a young person leaving the building,” the warden said.

She said because the person who finally left the building appeared to be wearing a black wig, probably found in the shop, it was hard to determine how many people took part.

"We're not sure if it was one or two,” the warden said. "Both people were wearing the same shirt, but when he or she finally came out they had a long black wig on.”

The church closed the shop during Thursday for a clean-up. and will reopen for business on Friday.

"Where they first tried to break into the safe through a wall there's a fair bit of mess,” she said.

"It's very galling for us, considering all the work we do to help the community and then this sort of thing happens,” the warden said.

She estimated the loss to the shop including the money stolen and the loss of trading could be about $1300.

The Anglican Op Shop has been targeted before, including an arson attack in June 2015 which caused $400,000 in damage to the roof and shut the shop for about seven months.

While the shop operated out of Edwards Hall during the second half of 2015, there was another vandal attack on shop.

Grafton Police have been contacted, but could not provide more details of their investigation.